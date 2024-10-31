Bybit Card in The Pocket: Physical Card Applications Now Open in Argentina With Welcome Offer

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, will be unveiling its first physical Mastercard debit card for Bybit users in Argentina. From now to Dec. 31, 2024, new applicants may unlock up to 30,000 ARS in bonuses for card spendings upon the first 100 USDT in deposit. The welcome offer is available for residents in Argentina.

Seamlessly bridging digital assets with real-world spending, the Bybit Card has quickly become the preferred choice for Argentina’s crypto community. Starting today, virtual Bybit Card holders in Argentina can apply for the physical card through their accounts within a few clicks. For new users who have not experienced the virtual card and missed the early-bird registration period, now is the time to apply for both the virtual and the physical cards.

Argentina has emerged as one of the leading markets for digital assets in Latin America, topping the list of regional crypto inflows. According to a recent Chainalysis report, users in Argentina deposited $91 billion worth of crypto between July 2023 and June 2024—the highest amount in the region.

With the Bybit physical card, users can unlock the full benefits of online and offline spending, accessing over 90 million merchants worldwide through the Mastercard network. The card offers an easy, global payment solution backed by Bybit’s support for major cryptocurrencies and 24/7 customer service. It also comes with a range of perks:

Free issuance and delivery

Zero annual fees or hidden charges

2% cashback in USDT

Up to 8% APR on crypto holdings

30,000 ARS bonus rewards for a limited time only



“We were encouraged by the warm Argentinian welcome since the Bybit Card made its local debut in July. Three months in, our virtual card has been well loved by the vast majority of Bybit users in Argentina, and we are excited to give users access to the physical version for added flexibility,” said Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director of Bybit. “Bybit is dedicated to building communities beyond a transactional experience, and we hope a Bybit branded card our users can hold in their hands will bring us closer with a sense of touch and added convenience,” she added.

The Bybit Card offers a seamless and effortless way for Argentinian users to spend their crypto on everyday purchases while taking full advantage of its rewards and exclusive benefits. Argentinian users can expect more upcoming features and perks with the physical card, including ATM withdrawals and other rewards campaigns in future. The product aligns with Bybit’s mission to foster crypto adoption and create meaningful value for the community.

Users can find out more about the Bybit Card for residents in Argentina: Bybit Card - Argentina

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 50 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

