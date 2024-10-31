Radware Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Highlights

Revenue of $69.5 million, an increase of 13% year-over-year

Cloud ARR of $71.6 million, an increase of 15% year-over-year

Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.23 vs. $0.07 in Q3 2023; GAAP diluted EPS of $0.07 vs. $(0.16) in Q3 2023

Cash flow from operations of $14.7 million and $58.9 million year-to-date

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced its consolidated financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

“We are pleased to report solid third-quarter results, highlighted by 13% year-over-year revenue growth and a significant improvement in profitability and cash flow from operations,” said Roy Zisapel, Radware’s President and CEO. “Our results reflect double-digit growth in subscription revenue, strong sales of software subscriptions, and the ongoing success of DefensePro X, which carries with it more subscription revenue. We are excited about the momentum we’ve built and our future growth prospects.”

Financial Highlights for the Third Q uarter 2024

Revenue for the third quarter of 2024 totaled $69.5 million:

Revenue in the Americas region was $27.7 million for the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 11% from $24.9 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Revenue in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (“EMEA”) region was $25.2 million for the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 30% from $19.3 million in the third quarter of 2023.



Revenue in the Asia-Pacific (“APAC”) region was $16.6 million for the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of 5% from $17.4 million in the third quarter of 2023.

GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2024 was $3.1 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $6.9 million, or $(0.16) per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2024 was $10.2 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $2.9 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023.

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term bank deposits, and marketable securities of $411.7 million. Cash flow from operations was $14.7 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP results are calculated excluding, as applicable, the impact of stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, litigation costs, acquisition costs, restructuring costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net, and tax-related adjustments. A reconciliation of each of the Company’s non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included at the end of this press release.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Key Performance Indicators

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Radware uses non-GAAP measures of gross profit, research and development expense, selling and marketing expense, general and administrative expense, total operating expenses, operating income, financial income, net, income before taxes on income, taxes on income, net income and diluted earnings per share, which are adjustments from results based on GAAP to exclude, as applicable, stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, litigation costs, acquisition costs, restructuring costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net, and tax-related adjustments. Management believes that exclusion of these charges allows for meaningful comparisons of operating results across past, present, and future periods. Radware’s management believes the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this release are useful to investors for the purpose of understanding and assessing Radware’s ongoing operations. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included with the financial information contained in this press release. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating and operating the business and, as such, has determined that it is important to provide this information to investors.

Annual recurring revenue ("ARR") is a key performance indicator defined as the annualized value of booked orders for term-based cloud services, subscription licenses, and maintenance contracts that are in effect at the end of a reporting period. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue and is not intended to be combined with or to replace either of those items. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue, which can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates and does not include revenue reported as perpetual license or professional services revenue in our consolidated statement of operations. We consider ARR a key performance indicator of the value of the recurring components of our business.

Safe Harbor Statement



This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Radware’s plans, outlook, beliefs, or opinions, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could.” Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, could differ materially from Radware’s current forecasts and estimates. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of global economic conditions, including as a result of the state of war declared in Israel in October 2023 and instability in the Middle East, the war in Ukraine, and the tensions between China and Taiwan; our dependence on independent distributors to sell our products; our ability to manage our anticipated growth effectively; a shortage of components or manufacturing capacity could cause a delay in our ability to fulfill orders or increase our manufacturing costs; our business may be affected by sanctions, export controls, and similar measures, targeting Russia and other countries and territories, as well as other responses to Russia’s military conflict in Ukraine, including indefinite suspension of operations in Russia and dealings with Russian entities by many multi-national businesses across a variety of industries; the ability of vendors to provide our hardware platforms and components for the manufacture of our products; our ability to attract, train, and retain highly qualified personnel; intense competition in the market for cyber security and application delivery solutions and in our industry in general, and changes in the competitive landscape; our ability to develop new solutions and enhance existing solutions; the impact to our reputation and business in the event of real or perceived shortcomings, defects, or vulnerabilities in our solutions, if our end-users experience security breaches, if our information technology systems and data, or those of our service providers and other contractors, are compromised by cyber-attackers or other malicious actors, or by a critical system failure; outages, interruptions, or delays in hosting services; the risks associated with our global operations, such as difficulties and costs of staffing and managing foreign operations, compliance costs arising from host country laws or regulations, partial or total expropriation, export duties and quotas, local tax exposure, economic or political instability, including as a result of insurrection, war, natural disasters, and major environmental, climate, or public health concerns, such as the COVID-19 pandemic; our net losses in the past two years and possibility we may incur losses in the future; a slowdown in the growth of the cyber security and application delivery solutions market or in the development of the market for our cloud-based solutions; long sales cycles for our solutions; risks and uncertainties relating to acquisitions or other investments; risks associated with doing business in countries with a history of corruption or with foreign governments; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; risks associated with undetected defects or errors in our products; our ability to protect our proprietary technology; intellectual property infringement claims made by third parties; laws, regulations, and industry standards affecting our business; compliance with open source and third-party licenses; and other factors and risks over which we may have little or no control. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Radware, refer to Radware’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by Radware in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and, except as required by applicable law, Radware undertakes no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statement in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date any such statement is made. Radware’s public filings are available from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or may be obtained on Radware’s website at www.radware.com.

About Radware

Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader in application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments. The company’s cloud application, infrastructure, and API security solutions use AI-driven algorithms for precise, hands-free, real-time protection from the most sophisticated web, application, and DDoS attacks, API abuse, and bad bots. Enterprises and carriers worldwide rely on Radware’s solutions to address evolving cybersecurity challenges and protect their brands and business operations while reducing costs. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

Radware Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (U.S. Dollars in thousands) September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 115,416 70,538 Marketable securities 94,809 86,372 Short-term bank deposits 111,998 173,678 Trade receivables, net 19,963 20,267 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 9,891 9,529 Inventories 13,543 15,544 365,620 375,928 Long-term investments Marketable securities 30,991 33,131 Long-term bank deposits 58,468 - Other assets 2,104 2,166 91,563 35,297 Property and equipment, net 16,499 18,221 Intangible assets, net 12,742 15,718 Other long-term assets 35,312 37,967 Operating lease right-of-use assets 18,433 20,777 Goodwill 68,008 68,008 Total assets 608,177 571,916 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities Trade payables 6,551 4,298 Deferred revenues 109,924 105,012 Operating lease liabilities 4,333 4,684 Other payables and accrued expenses 46,427 41,021 167,235 155,015 Long-term liabilities Deferred revenues 65,916 60,499 Operating lease liabilities 13,658 16,020 Other long-term liabilities 14,173 17,108 93,747 93,627 Equity Radware Ltd. equity Share capital 749 742 Additional paid-in capital 548,240 529,209 Accumulated other comprehensive income 593 77 Treasury stock, at cost (366,588) (365,749) Retained earnings 123,398 119,812 Total Radware Ltd. shareholder's equity 306,392 284,091 Non–controlling interest 40,803 39,183 Total equity 347,195 323,274 Total liabilities and equity 608,177 571,916





Radware Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

(U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues 69,488 61,612 201,849 196,260 Cost of revenues 13,392 12,838 39,260 38,886 Gross profit 56,096 48,774 162,589 157,374 Operating expenses, net: Research and development, net 18,654 20,614 56,251 62,905 Selling and marketing 30,500 30,532 89,945 94,368 General and administrative 6,948 7,824 21,271 24,378 Total operating expenses, net 56,102 58,970 167,467 181,651 Operating loss (6) (10,196) (4,878) (24,277) Financial income, net 4,957 3,778 12,982 10,688 Income (loss) before taxes on income 4,951 (6,418) 8,104 (13,589) Taxes on income 1,807 433 4,518 2,151 Net income (loss) 3,144 (6,851) 3,586 (15,740) Basic net income (loss) per share attributed to Radware Ltd.'s shareholders 0.07 (0.16) 0.09 (0.36) Weighted average number of shares used to compute basic net income (loss) per share 41,956,001 42,261,637 41,854,984 43,232,405 Diluted net income (loss) per share attributed to Radware Ltd.'s shareholders 0.07 (0.16) 0.08 (0.36) Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share 43,573,161 42,261,637 43,199,279 43,232,405





Radware Ltd.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information

(U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) GAAP gross profit 56,096 48,774 162,589 157,374 Share-based compensation 81 177 240 403 Amortization of intangible assets 992 992 2,976 2,976 Non-GAAP gross profit 57,169 49,943 165,805 160,753 GAAP research and development, net 18,654 20,614 56,251 62,905 Share-based compensation 1,421 2,064 4,679 6,200 Non-GAAP Research and development, net 17,233 18,550 51,572 56,705 GAAP selling and marketing 30,500 30,532 89,945 94,368 Share-based compensation 2,548 2,134 7,708 9,065 Restructuring costs - 1,273 - 1,273 Non-GAAP selling and marketing 27,952 27,125 82,237 84,030 GAAP general and administrative 6,948 7,824 21,271 24,378 Share-based compensation 2,008 2,884 6,480 9,483 Acquisition costs 159 211 571 769 Non-GAAP general and administrative 4,781 4,729 14,220 14,126 GAAP total operating expenses, net 56,102 58,970 167,467 181,651 Share-based compensation 5,977 7,082 18,867 24,748 Acquisition costs 159 211 571 769 Restructuring costs - 1,273 - 1,273 Non-GAAP total operating expenses, net 49,966 50,404 148,029 154,861 GAAP operating loss (6) (10,196) (4,878) (24,277) Share-based compensation 6,058 7,259 19,107 25,151 Amortization of intangible assets 992 992 2,976 2,976 Acquisition costs 159 211 571 769 Restructuring costs - 1,273 - 1,273 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) 7,203 (461) 17,776 5,892 GAAP financial income, net 4,957 3,778 12,982 10,688 Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net (86) 37 (231) (770) Non-GAAP financial income, net 4,871 3,815 12,751 9,918 GAAP income (loss) before taxes on income 4,951 (6,418) 8,104 (13,589) Share-based compensation 6,058 7,259 19,107 25,151 Amortization of intangible assets 992 992 2,976 2,976 Acquisition costs 159 211 571 769 Restructuring costs - 1,273 - 1,273 Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net (86) 37 (231) (770) Non-GAAP income before taxes on income 12,074 3,354 30,527 15,810 GAAP taxes on income 1,807 433 4,518 2,151 Tax related adjustments 62 62 185 185 Non-GAAP taxes on income 1,869 495 4,703 2,336 GAAP net income (loss) 3,144 (6,851) 3,586 (15,740) Share-based compensation 6,058 7,259 19,107 25,151 Amortization of intangible assets 992 992 2,976 2,976 Acquisition costs 159 211 571 769 Restructuring costs - 1,273 - 1,273 Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net (86) 37 (231) (770) Tax related adjustments (62) (62) (185) (185) Non-GAAP net income 10,205 2,859 25,824 13,474 GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share 0.07 (0.16) 0.08 (0.36) Share-based compensation 0.14 0.17 0.45 0.57 Amortization of intangible assets 0.02 0.03 0.07 0.07 Acquisition costs 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.02 Restructuring costs 0.00 0.03 0.00 0.03 Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net (0.00) 0.00 (0.01) (0.02) Tax related adjustments (0.00) (0.00) (0.00) 0.00 Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share 0.23 0.07 0.60 0.31 Weighted average number of shares used to compute non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share 43,573,161 43,163,159 43,199,279 44,058,549





Radware Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow

(U.S. Dollars in thousands)

For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash flow from operating activities: Net income (loss) 3,144 (6,851) 3,586 (15,740) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,947 3,025 8,918 9,216 Share-based compensation 6,058 7,259 19,107 25,151 Amortization of premium, accretion of discounts and accrued interest on marketable securities, net (234) 161 (227) 1,116 Loss related to securities, net - - - 244 Increase (decrease) in accrued interest on bank deposits (814) (2,289) 4,645 (3,814) Increase (decrease) in accrued severance pay, net 147 (401) 106 (506) Decrease in trade receivables, net 5,536 4,448 304 5,380 Decrease (increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses and other long-term assets 749 (215) 1,155 (2,541) Decrease (increase) in inventories 253 (671) 2,001 (1,566) Increase (decrease) in trade payables 2,474 (1,778) 2,253 (395) Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues (6,059) (12,311) 10,329 (11,095) Increase (decrease) in other payables and accrued expenses 259 644 7,052 (10,798) Operating lease liabilities, net 248 (804) (369) (805) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 14,708 (9,783) 58,860 (6,153) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (1,412) (1,130) (4,220) (4,493) Proceeds from other long-term assets, net 46 29 40 77 Proceeds from (investment in) bank deposits, net 9,731 21,145 (1,433) 51,345 Investment in, redemption of and purchase of marketable securities, net 5,541 2,228 (4,456) 347 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 13,906 22,272 (10,069) 47,276 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of share options - - 3 308 Repurchase of shares - (20,648) (839) (53,131) Payment of contingent consideration related to acquisition - (2,063) (3,077) (2,063) Net cash used in financing activities - (22,711) (3,913) (54,886) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 28,614 (10,222) 44,878 (13,763) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 86,802 42,644 70,538 46,185 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 115,416 32,422 115,416 32,422



