Radware Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Highlights

  • Revenue of $69.5 million, an increase of 13% year-over-year
  • Cloud ARR of $71.6 million, an increase of 15% year-over-year
  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.23 vs. $0.07 in Q3 2023; GAAP diluted EPS of $0.07 vs. $(0.16) in Q3 2023
  • Cash flow from operations of $14.7 million and $58.9 million year-to-date

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced its consolidated financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

“We are pleased to report solid third-quarter results, highlighted by 13% year-over-year revenue growth and a significant improvement in profitability and cash flow from operations,” said Roy Zisapel, Radware’s President and CEO. “Our results reflect double-digit growth in subscription revenue, strong sales of software subscriptions, and the ongoing success of DefensePro X, which carries with it more subscription revenue. We are excited about the momentum we’ve built and our future growth prospects.”

Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter 2024
Revenue for the third quarter of 2024 totaled $69.5 million:

  • Revenue in the Americas region was $27.7 million for the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 11% from $24.9 million in the third quarter of 2023.
  • Revenue in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (“EMEA”) region was $25.2 million for the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 30% from $19.3 million in the third quarter of 2023.
  • Revenue in the Asia-Pacific (“APAC”) region was $16.6 million for the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of 5% from $17.4 million in the third quarter of 2023.

GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2024 was $3.1 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $6.9 million, or $(0.16) per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2024 was $10.2 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $2.9 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023.

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term bank deposits, and marketable securities of $411.7 million. Cash flow from operations was $14.7 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP results are calculated excluding, as applicable, the impact of stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, litigation costs, acquisition costs, restructuring costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net, and tax-related adjustments. A reconciliation of each of the Company’s non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included at the end of this press release.

Conference Call
Radware management will host a call today, October 31, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. EDT to discuss its third quarter 2024 results and fourth quarter 2024 outlook. To participate on the call, please use the following numbers:
U.S. participants call toll free: 888-510-2008
International participants call: 1 646-960-0306
Conference ID: 1864701

A replay will be available for two days, starting two hours after the end of the call, on telephone number +1-609-800-9099 or (US toll-free) 800-770-2030. Passcode 1864701.

The call will be webcast live on the Company’s website at: http://www.radware.com/IR/. The webcast will remain available for replay during the next 12 months.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Key Performance Indicators
In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Radware uses non-GAAP measures of gross profit, research and development expense, selling and marketing expense, general and administrative expense, total operating expenses, operating income, financial income, net, income before taxes on income, taxes on income, net income and diluted earnings per share, which are adjustments from results based on GAAP to exclude, as applicable, stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, litigation costs, acquisition costs, restructuring costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net, and tax-related adjustments. Management believes that exclusion of these charges allows for meaningful comparisons of operating results across past, present, and future periods. Radware’s management believes the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this release are useful to investors for the purpose of understanding and assessing Radware’s ongoing operations. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included with the financial information contained in this press release. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating and operating the business and, as such, has determined that it is important to provide this information to investors.

Annual recurring revenue ("ARR") is a key performance indicator defined as the annualized value of booked orders for term-based cloud services, subscription licenses, and maintenance contracts that are in effect at the end of a reporting period. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue and is not intended to be combined with or to replace either of those items. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue, which can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates and does not include revenue reported as perpetual license or professional services revenue in our consolidated statement of operations. We consider ARR a key performance indicator of the value of the recurring components of our business.

Radware Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
    
 September 30, December 31,
 2024 2023
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Assets   
    
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalents115,416 70,538
Marketable securities94,809 86,372
Short-term bank deposits111,998 173,678
Trade receivables, net19,963 20,267
Other receivables and prepaid expenses9,891 9,529
Inventories13,543 15,544
 365,620 375,928
    
Long-term investments   
Marketable securities30,991 33,131
Long-term bank deposits58,468 -
Other assets2,104 2,166
 91,563 35,297
    
    
Property and equipment, net16,499 18,221
Intangible assets, net12,742 15,718
Other long-term assets35,312 37,967
Operating lease right-of-use assets18,433 20,777
Goodwill68,008 68,008
Total assets608,177 571,916
    
Liabilities and equity   
    
Current liabilities   
Trade payables6,551 4,298
Deferred revenues109,924 105,012
Operating lease liabilities4,333 4,684
Other payables and accrued expenses46,427 41,021
 167,235 155,015
    
Long-term liabilities   
Deferred revenues65,916 60,499
Operating lease liabilities13,658 16,020
Other long-term liabilities14,173 17,108
 93,747 93,627
    
Equity   
Radware Ltd. equity   
Share capital749 742
Additional paid-in capital548,240 529,209
Accumulated other comprehensive income593 77
Treasury stock, at cost(366,588) (365,749)
Retained earnings123,398 119,812
Total Radware Ltd. shareholder's equity306,392 284,091
    
Non–controlling interest40,803 39,183
    
Total equity347,195 323,274
    
Total liabilities and equity608,177 571,916
    


Radware Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
(U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) 
         
  For the three months ended For the nine months ended
  September 30, September 30,
  2024 2023 2024 2023
  (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
         
Revenues 69,488 61,612 201,849 196,260
Cost of revenues 13,392 12,838 39,260 38,886
Gross profit 56,096 48,774 162,589 157,374
         
Operating expenses, net:        
Research and development, net 18,654 20,614 56,251 62,905
Selling and marketing 30,500 30,532 89,945 94,368
General and administrative 6,948 7,824 21,271 24,378
Total operating expenses, net 56,102 58,970 167,467 181,651
         
Operating loss (6) (10,196) (4,878) (24,277)
Financial income, net 4,957 3,778 12,982 10,688
Income (loss) before taxes on income 4,951 (6,418) 8,104 (13,589)
Taxes on income 1,807 433 4,518 2,151
Net income (loss) 3,144 (6,851) 3,586 (15,740)
         
Basic net income (loss) per share attributed to Radware Ltd.'s shareholders 0.07 (0.16) 0.09 (0.36)
         
Weighted average number of shares used to compute basic net income (loss) per share 41,956,001 42,261,637 41,854,984 43,232,405
         
Diluted net income (loss) per share attributed to Radware Ltd.'s shareholders 0.07 (0.16) 0.08 (0.36)
         
Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share 43,573,161 42,261,637 43,199,279 43,232,405
         


 Radware Ltd.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information
(U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
         
  For the three months ended For the nine months ended
  September 30, September 30,
  2024 2023 2024 2023
  (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
GAAP gross profit56,096 48,774 162,589 157,374
 Share-based compensation81 177 240 403
 Amortization of intangible assets992 992 2,976 2,976
Non-GAAP gross profit57,169 49,943 165,805 160,753
         
GAAP research and development, net18,654 20,614 56,251 62,905
 Share-based compensation1,421 2,064 4,679 6,200
Non-GAAP Research and development, net17,233 18,550 51,572 56,705
         
GAAP selling and marketing30,500 30,532 89,945 94,368
 Share-based compensation2,548 2,134 7,708 9,065
 Restructuring costs- 1,273 - 1,273
Non-GAAP selling and marketing27,952 27,125 82,237 84,030
         
GAAP general and administrative6,948 7,824 21,271 24,378
 Share-based compensation2,008 2,884 6,480 9,483
 Acquisition costs159 211 571 769
Non-GAAP general and administrative4,781 4,729 14,220 14,126
         
GAAP total operating expenses, net56,102 58,970 167,467 181,651
 Share-based compensation5,977 7,082 18,867 24,748
 Acquisition costs159 211 571 769
 Restructuring costs- 1,273 - 1,273
Non-GAAP total operating expenses, net49,966 50,404 148,029 154,861
         
GAAP operating loss(6) (10,196) (4,878) (24,277)
 Share-based compensation6,058 7,259 19,107 25,151
 Amortization of intangible assets992 992 2,976 2,976
 Acquisition costs159 211 571 769
 Restructuring costs- 1,273 - 1,273
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)7,203 (461) 17,776 5,892
         
GAAP financial income, net4,957 3,778 12,982 10,688
 Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net(86) 37 (231) (770)
Non-GAAP financial income, net4,871 3,815 12,751 9,918
         
GAAP income (loss) before taxes on income4,951 (6,418) 8,104 (13,589)
 Share-based compensation6,058 7,259 19,107 25,151
 Amortization of intangible assets992 992 2,976 2,976
 Acquisition costs159 211 571 769
 Restructuring costs- 1,273 - 1,273
 Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net(86) 37 (231) (770)
Non-GAAP income before taxes on income12,074 3,354 30,527 15,810
         
GAAP taxes on income1,807 433 4,518 2,151
 Tax related adjustments62 62 185 185
Non-GAAP taxes on income1,869 495 4,703 2,336
         
GAAP net income (loss)3,144 (6,851) 3,586 (15,740)
 Share-based compensation6,058 7,259 19,107 25,151
 Amortization of intangible assets992 992 2,976 2,976
 Acquisition costs159 211 571 769
 Restructuring costs- 1,273 - 1,273
 Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net(86) 37 (231) (770)
 Tax related adjustments(62) (62) (185) (185)
Non-GAAP net income10,205 2,859 25,824 13,474
         
GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share0.07 (0.16) 0.08 (0.36)
 Share-based compensation0.14 0.17 0.45 0.57
 Amortization of intangible assets0.02 0.03 0.07 0.07
 Acquisition costs0.00 0.00 0.01 0.02
 Restructuring costs0.00 0.03 0.00 0.03
 Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net(0.00) 0.00 (0.01) (0.02)
 Tax related adjustments(0.00) (0.00) (0.00) 0.00
Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share0.23 0.07 0.60 0.31
         
         
Weighted average number of shares used to compute non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share43,573,161 43,163,159 43,199,279 44,058,549
        


Radware Ltd.
 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
         
  For the three months ended For the nine months ended
  September 30, September 30,
  2024 2023 2024 2023
  (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Cash flow from operating activities:        
         
Net income (loss) 3,144 (6,851) 3,586 (15,740)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization 2,947 3,025 8,918 9,216
Share-based compensation 6,058 7,259 19,107 25,151
Amortization of premium, accretion of discounts and accrued interest on marketable securities, net (234) 161 (227) 1,116
Loss related to securities, net - - - 244
Increase (decrease) in accrued interest on bank deposits (814) (2,289) 4,645 (3,814)
Increase (decrease) in accrued severance pay, net 147 (401) 106 (506)
Decrease in trade receivables, net 5,536 4,448 304 5,380
Decrease (increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses and other long-term assets 749 (215) 1,155 (2,541)
Decrease (increase) in inventories 253 (671) 2,001 (1,566)
Increase (decrease) in trade payables 2,474 (1,778) 2,253 (395)
Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues (6,059) (12,311) 10,329 (11,095)
Increase (decrease) in other payables and accrued expenses 259 644 7,052 (10,798)
Operating lease liabilities, net 248 (804) (369) (805)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 14,708 (9,783) 58,860 (6,153)
         
Cash flows from investing activities:        
         
Purchase of property and equipment (1,412) (1,130) (4,220) (4,493)
Proceeds from other long-term assets, net 46 29 40 77
Proceeds from (investment in) bank deposits, net 9,731 21,145 (1,433) 51,345
Investment in, redemption of and purchase of marketable securities, net 5,541 2,228 (4,456) 347
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 13,906 22,272 (10,069) 47,276
         
Cash flows from financing activities:        
         
Proceeds from exercise of share options - - 3 308
Repurchase of shares - (20,648) (839) (53,131)
Payment of contingent consideration related to acquisition - (2,063) (3,077) (2,063)
Net cash used in financing activities - (22,711) (3,913) (54,886)
         
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 28,614 (10,222) 44,878 (13,763)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 86,802 42,644 70,538 46,185
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 115,416 32,422 115,416 32,422
         


 Radware Ltd.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)
(U.S Dollars in thousands)
         
  For the three months ended For the nine months ended
  September 30, September 30,
  2024 2023 2024 2023
  (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
GAAP net income (loss)3,144 (6,851) 3,586 (15,740)
 Exclude: Financial income, net(4,957) (3,778) (12,982) (10,688)
 Exclude: Depreciation and amortization expense2,947 3,025 8,918 9,216
 Exclude: Taxes on income1,807 433 4,518 2,151
EBITDA2,941 (7,171) 4,040 (15,061)
         
 Share-based compensation6,058 7,259 19,107 25,151
 Restructuring costs- 1,273 - 1,273
 Acquisition costs159 211 571 769
Adjusted EBITDA9,158 1,572 23,718 12,132
         
         
  For the three months ended For the nine months ended
  September 30, September 30,
  2024 2023 2024 2023
 Amortization of intangible assets992 992 2,976 2,976
 Depreciation1,955 2,033 5,942 6,240
  2,947 3,025 8,918 9,216
         

