Dentures Market to hit USD 3.4 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Dentures Market size is projected to be worth USD 3.4 billion in revenue by the end of 2032. The integration of CAD/CAM (computer-aided design/manufacturing) for revolutionizing the production of dentures will favor the industry progression.

The development of faster, precise, and customized dentures is leading to reduced manufacturing time and improved fit and comfort for patients. 3D printing technology has grown widely popular in dental laboratories and clinics as it allows the rapid and cost-effective creation of dentures with greater accuracy.

Of late, the demand for sustainable and biocompatible materials is increasing in denture manufacturing. To that end, the use of materials that are more eco-friendly and that reduce the risk of allergies or other adverse reactions will drive the product uptake. For example, in May 2022, leading dental flosser brand Plackers® introduced EcoChoice Compostable, its new sustainable dental flossers that are 100% biodegradable to decompose in a home composter.

Surging usage of ceramic dentures

The ceramics material segment in the dentures market recorded notable revenue in 2023 and will register notable expansion by 2032. Ceramic dentures closely mimic the appearance of natural teeth given their translucency and color, making them more appealing for patients seeking a natural look. Ceramic materials are also highly durable and resistant to wear and staining. To that end, ceramic dentures maintain their aesthetic appeal and functionality for longer periods compared to other materials.

Rising preference for fixed dentures

In dentures market demand for fixed dentures is poised to witness a considerable CAGR up to 2032. Fixed dentures help preserve the jawbone while preventing bone loss, which is common with traditional dentures leading to better long-term oral health and facial structure maintenance. These dentures also offer better stability compared to traditional removable dentures as they are secured by implants for providing a more natural biting and chewing experience, which significantly improves the patient's quality of life.

Europe to offer lucrative growth opportunities

Europe dentures market will register a significant revenue share by 2032 owing to strong consumer awareness and demand for aesthetically pleasing dentures that mimic natural teeth in appearance and function. The large aging population in the region is driving the demand for dentures as a solution for tooth loss due to age-related factors. Several European countries are also attracting dental tourism due to competitive pricing and high-quality dental care.

Dentures Market Participants

Some of the prominent industry players are 3M Company, Danaher Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals Group, GC Corporation, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent, Inc., Kuraray Noritake Dental Inc., Shofu Inc., Straumann Group, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

These firms are focusing on investment initiatives, new product developments and partnerships to proliferate their global presence. For example, in March 2023, digital dentistry firm SprintRay Inc. received the U.S. FDA approval for high impact denture base, the first-ever ceramic infused denture material used for 3D fabrication as well as repair of partial and full removable dentures and baseplates.

