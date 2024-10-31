Middle East Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2024-2025 & 2028: Detailed Analysis of 139 Existing and 106 Upcoming Data centers

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Almost 75% of the existing Rack capacity is concentrated around UAE, Turkey and Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia dominates the upcoming data center market in the Middle East with almost 40% of the total power capacity.Khazna Data Centers is the largest data center Operator in the region, followed by Saudi Telecom Company and Gulf Data Hub.
Some emerging data center locations are Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain. The existing data center capacity in the Middle East is over 700 MW on full build, almost 60% of the current Upcoming capacity in the region.
Key Market Highlights:
This database (Excel) product covers the MEA data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 139 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 106 upcoming data centers
- Countries covered: Bahrain, Israel, Kuwait, Jordan, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and UAE.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2024)
- Future capacity additions (2024-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Existing Data Centers (139 Facilities):
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name, i.e., (Tel Aviv Data Center, Riyadh Data Center)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (106 Facilities):
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience:
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and government agencies
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database
- Scope & Assumptions
- Definitions
- Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Data Center Database
- Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
- Colocation Pricing
- Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio
Investors/Operators Covered
- 3samnet
- Adgar Investments and Development
- Agility
- Alastyr Telecommunication
- Batelco
- Bezeq International
- Borsa Istanbul
- Bynet Data Communications
- Cizgi Telekom
- CloudAcropolis
- Comnet Data Center
- Compass Data Centre
- CtrlS
- Damac Data Centres (Edgnex)
- Datacenter Vaults
- Datatelekom Telekomunikasyon Hizmetleri Ltd Sti
- Datema Bilisim
- Detecon Al Saudia Co. Ltd.
- DGN Teknoloji
- Du
- Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) Morohub
- Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)
- EdgeConneX
- Edgenex Damac & Vodafone Turkey
- eHosting DataFort
- Emirates Global Aluminium
- Equinix
- GarantiServer
- Global Technical Realty
- Goldacre + The Levinstein Group (NED Data Centers)
- Group 42
- Gulf Data Hub
- Infinity
- Injazat
- Isttelkom
- Khazna Data Centers
- Koc Sistem
- Mannai
- Marka
- MedOne
- Meeza
- Moammar Information Systems(MIS) & Saudi Fransi Capital
- Mobily
- Morohub
- NaiTel
- Netdirekt
- Netinternet
- Neutel Communications
- NGN Bilgi ve Iletisim Hizmetleri Ticaret
- NourNet
- Oman Data Park
- Ooredoo
- PacificControls
- PenDC
- PlusLayer
- Quantum Switch Tamasuk
- Radore Hosting
- SadeceHosting (Sh)
- Saudi Telecom Company (center3)
- SC3 Electronic Industry Trade Inc.
- SDS Shonfeld Data Services Center
- Serverfarm
- sloution by stc (Qualitynet)
- Swiss fund Lian Group + P.A.I.
- Techtonic
- Telecom Italia Sparkle
- Telehouse
- TONOMOUS (ZeroPoint DC)
- Turk Telekom
- Turkcell
- VeriTeknik
- Vital Technology
- Vodafone
- Zain
- Zajil Telecom
- ZEUUS
