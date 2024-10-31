Middle East Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2024-2025 & 2028: Detailed Analysis of 139 Existing and 106 Upcoming Data centers

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Almost 75% of the existing Rack capacity is concentrated around UAE, Turkey and Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia dominates the upcoming data center market in the Middle East with almost 40% of the total power capacity.Khazna Data Centers is the largest data center Operator in the region, followed by Saudi Telecom Company and Gulf Data Hub.

Some emerging data center locations are Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain. The existing data center capacity in the Middle East is over 700 MW on full build, almost 60% of the current Upcoming capacity in the region.

Key Market Highlights:

This database (Excel) product covers the MEA data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 139 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 106 upcoming data centers

Countries covered: Bahrain, Israel, Kuwait, Jordan, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and UAE.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2024)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Existing Data Centers (139 Facilities):

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name, i.e., (Tel Aviv Data Center, Riyadh Data Center)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (106 Facilities):

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience:

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and government agencies

Key Topics Covered:

About the Database

Scope & Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing

Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio

Investors/Operators Covered

3samnet

Adgar Investments and Development

Agility

Alastyr Telecommunication

Batelco

Bezeq International

Borsa Istanbul

Bynet Data Communications

Cizgi Telekom

CloudAcropolis

Comnet Data Center

Compass Data Centre

CtrlS

Damac Data Centres (Edgnex)

Datacenter Vaults

Datatelekom Telekomunikasyon Hizmetleri Ltd Sti

Datema Bilisim

Detecon Al Saudia Co. Ltd.

DGN Teknoloji

Du

Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) Morohub

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)

EdgeConneX

Edgenex Damac & Vodafone Turkey

eHosting DataFort

Emirates Global Aluminium

Equinix

GarantiServer

Global Technical Realty

Goldacre + The Levinstein Group (NED Data Centers)

Group 42

Gulf Data Hub

Infinity

Injazat

Isttelkom

Khazna Data Centers

Koc Sistem

Mannai

Marka

MedOne

Meeza

Moammar Information Systems(MIS) & Saudi Fransi Capital

Mobily

Morohub

NaiTel

Netdirekt

Netinternet

Neutel Communications

NGN Bilgi ve Iletisim Hizmetleri Ticaret

NourNet

Oman Data Park

Ooredoo

PacificControls

PenDC

PlusLayer

Quantum Switch Tamasuk

Radore Hosting

SadeceHosting (Sh)

Saudi Telecom Company (center3)

SC3 Electronic Industry Trade Inc.

SDS Shonfeld Data Services Center

Serverfarm

sloution by stc (Qualitynet)

Swiss fund Lian Group + P.A.I.

Techtonic

Telecom Italia Sparkle

Telehouse

TONOMOUS (ZeroPoint DC)

Turk Telekom

Turkcell

VeriTeknik

Vital Technology

Vodafone

Zain

Zajil Telecom

ZEUUS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lzs7h4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.