GCC Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2024-2025 & 2028: Detailed Analysis of 86 Existing and 79 Upcoming Data Centers

The upcoming data center capacity in the GCC is over 1.3 GW on full build, which is almost 300 MW more than the region's current capacity. Saudi Arabia dominates the upcoming data center market in GCC with almost 40% of the total power capacity Some of the emerging data center locations are Oman and Bahrain.

More than 75% of the existing Rack capacity is concentrated around UAE and Saudi Arabia. Khazna Data Centers is the largest data center Operator in the region, followed by Saudi Telecom Company and Gulf Data Hub.

Key Market Highlights:

This database (Excel) product covers the GCC data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 86 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 79 upcoming data centers

Countries covered: Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2024)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Existing Data Centers (86 Facilities):

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name, i.e., (Hamala Data Center, Riyadh Data Center)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (79 Facilities):

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience:

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

About the Database

Scope & Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing

Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio

Investors/Operators Covered

Agility

Batelco

CloudAcropolis

CtrlS

Damac Data Centres (Edgnex)

Datacenter Vaults

Detecon Al Saudia Co. Ltd.

Du

Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) Morohub

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)

eHosting DataFort

Emirates Global Aluminium

Equinix

Gulf Data Hub

Injazat

Khazna Data Centers

Mannai

Meeza

Moammar Information Systems(MIS) & Saudi Fransi Capital

Mobily

Morohub

Neutel Communications

NourNet

Oman Data Park

Ooredoo

PacificControls

Quantum Switch Tamasuk and MCIT

Saudi Telecom Company (center3)

solution by stc (Qualitynet)

TONOMOUS (ZeroPoint DC)

Zain

Zajil Telecom

ZEUUS

