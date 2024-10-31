MENA Colocation Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio Report 2024-2028: White-floor Space, IT Load Capacity, Retail Colocation Pricing, and Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MENA Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Saudi Arabia dominates the upcoming data center market in the Middle East and North Africa with almost 35% of the total power capacity. Some of the Emerging data center locations are Bahrain and Kuwait. Almost 70% of the existing Rack capacity is concentrated around UAE, Turkey and Saudi Arabia.
Khazna Data Centers is the largest data center Operator in the region, followed by Saudi Telecom Company and Gulf Data Hub. The existing data center capacity in MENA is over 1.2 GW on full build, which is almost 60% of the current Up-and-coming capacity in the region.
Key Market Highlights:
This database (Excel) product covers the MENA data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 160 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 119 upcoming data centers
- Countries covered: Bahrain, Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and UAE.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2024)
- Future capacity additions (2024-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Existing Data Centers (160 Facilities):
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (Manama Data Center, Petak Tikva.)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (119 Facilities):
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience:
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database
- Scope & Assumptions
- Definitions
- Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Data Center Database
- Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
- Colocation Pricing
- Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio
Investors/Operators Covered
- 3samnet
- Adgar Investments & Development
- Africa Data Centres
- Agility
- Alastyr Telecommunication
- Batelco
- Bezeq International
- Borsa Istanbul
- Bynet Data Communications
- CityNet Telecom
- Cizgi Telekom
- CloudAcropolis
- Comnet Data Center
- Compass Data Centre
- CtrlS
- Damac Data Centres (Edgnex) + King Hussein Business Park
- Datacenter Vaults
- Datatelekom Telekomunikasyon Hizmetleri Ltd Sti
- Datema Bilisim
- Detecon Al Saudia Co. Ltd.
- DGN Teknoloji
- Du
- Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) Morohub
- Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)
- ECC Solutions
- EdgeConneX (Global Data Center)
- Edgenex Damac & Vodafone Turkey
- EgyptNetwork
- eHosting DataFort
- Emirates Global Aluminium
- Equinix
- Etisalat
- Etix Everywhere (Orange)
- GarantiServer
- Global Technical Realty
- Goldacre + The Levinstein Group (NED Data Centers)
- GPX Global Systems
- Gulf Data Hub + Elsewedy Data Centers
- Infinity
- Injazat
- inwi
- Isttelkom
- Khazna Data Centers + Benya Group
- Koc Sistem
- Mannai
- Marka
- Maroc Telecom
- Medasys
- MedOne
- Meeza
- Moammar Information Systems(MIS) & Saudi Fransi Capital
- Mobily
- Morohub
- N+One Datacenters
- NaiTel
- Netdirekt
- Netinternet
- Neutel Communications
- NGN Bilgi ve Iletisim Hizmetleri Ticaret
- NourNet
- Oman Data Park
- Ooredoo
- Orange Business Services
- PacificControls
- PenDC
- PlusLayer
- Quantum Switch Tamasuk and MCIT
- Radore Hosting
- Raya Data Center
- SadeceHosting (Sh)
- Saudi Telecom Company (center3)
- SC3 Electronic Industry Trade Inc.
- SDS Shonfeld Data Services Center
- Serverfarm
- sloution by stc (Qualitynet)
- Swiss fund Lian Group + P.A.I.
- Techtonic
- Telecom Egypt
- Telecom Italia Sparkle
- Telehouse
- TONOMOUS (ZeroPoint DC)
- Turk Telekom
- Turkcell
- VeriTeknik
- Vital Technology
- Vodafone
- Zain
- Zajil Telecom
- ZEUUS
