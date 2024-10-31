NRx Pharmaceuticals added to Emerging Growth Conference 76 on October 31 and Update to Schedule

MIAMI, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal announces NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NRXP) will appear on the Emerging Growth Conference today in response to multiple requests and investor demand.

Jonathan Javitt, MD, MPH, Founder and Chairman will be discussing its first steps towards acquisition through its HOPE Therapeutics subsidiary of a national network of interventional psychiatry clinics focused on treatment of suicidal depression and PTSD with ketamine, transcranial magnetic stimulation, digital therapeutics, and other therapies that affect the NMDA receptor of the brain.

NRx Pharmaceuticals will be presenting on October 31st from 11:25 to 11:55 eastern time.

Updates to the Day 2 Schedule:

10:30

Virtual Lobby opens.

10:45

Introduction

10:50 – 11:20

Monumental Energy Corp. (OTCQB: MNMRF) (TSXV: MNRG)

Keynote speaker: Maximilian Sali – VP Corporate Development Founder & Director

11:25 – 11:55

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP)

Keynote speaker: Dr. Jonathan C. Javitt, Chairman and Interim CEO.

12:00 - 12:30

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ: VOXR) (TSX: VOXR)

Keynote speakers: Kyle Floyd, Chairman & CEO & Chief Investment Officer

12:35 – 1:05

Stuhini Explorations, Ltd. (OTCQB: STXPF) (TSXV: STU)

Keynote speaker: David O’Brien, President & CEO

1:10 - 1:40

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCQB: BIXT)

Keynote speakers: Mike Sheikh, Executive Vice President Business Development

2:25 – 2:35

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE: CIA)

Keynote speakers: Jon Stenberg, President & CEO, and Jeff Conklin, CFO

2:40 – 2:50

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS)

Keynote speaker: Bryan Giraudo, CFO & COO

2:55 – 3:05

Interstellar Communication Holdings

Keynote speakers: Seda Hewitt, Space Ambassador of IcMercury Harri Laitinen, Lifeguard of IcMercury, and Lijie Zhu, Capitan of icMercury

3:10 - 3:20

Sono Group N.V. (OTCQB: SEVCF)

Keynote speaker: George O’Leary, Managing Director, CEO and CFO

3:25 - 3:35

Cyios Corp. (OTC Pink: CYIO)

Keynote speaker: John O’Shea, Chairman

3:40 – 3:50

NurExone Biologic Inc. (OTCQB: NRXBF) (TSXV: NRX)

Keynote speaker: Dr. Lior Shaltiel, CEO

3:55 – 4:05

Evanesce

Keynote speaker: Douglas Horne, Founder & CEO

4:10 – 4:20

LeddarTech Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LDTC)

Keynote speakers: Frantz Saintellemy – CEO & Chris Stewart, CFO

4:25 – 4:35

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCSM)

Keynote speaker: Ryan Hummer, CEO & Director

4:40 – 4:50

EUDA Health Holdings Limited, (NASDAQ: EUDA)

Keynote speaker: Kelvin Chen, CEO

About NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NRx Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics based on its NMDA platform for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, specifically suicidal bipolar depression, chronic pain, and PTSD. The Company is developing NRX-101, an FDA-designated investigational Breakthrough Therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression and chronic pain. NRx plans to file an NDA for Accelerated Approval for NRX-101 in patients with bipolar depression and suicidality or akathisia. HOPE Therapeutics, Inc. ( www.hopetherapeutics.com ), a subsidiary of NRx Pharmaceuticals, is a healthcare delivery company developing the nation’s first network of interventional psychiatry clinics targeting suicidal depression and PTSD through the use of ketamine, transcranial magnetic stimulation, digital therapeutics, and other therapies that target the brain’s NMDA receptor. HOPE is committed to offering state of the art lifesaving therapy to the more than 3.4 million Americans who grapple with suicidal depression each year.

About EmergingGrowth.com

Founded in 2009, Emerging Growth.com quickly became a leader in its space and has developed an extensive history of identifying emerging growth companies that can be overlooked by the investment community.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth Conference is an effective way for public companies to engage with the investment community regarding their Company, new products, services and other major announcements from anywhere, in an effective and time efficient manner.

All sessions are conducted through video webcasts. Our conference serves as a vehicle for Emerging Growth to build relationships with our existing and potential clients. Accordingly, a certain number of the presenting companies are our current clients, and some may become our clients in the future. In exchange for services we provide, our clients pay us fees in the form of cash and securities, and we may currently have, or in the future may have investments in the securities of certain of the presenting companies. Finally, certain of the presenting companies have paid us a fee to secure a presentation time slot or to present generally. The presentations to be delivered by the presenting companies (including any virtual handouts of written materials) have not been approved, endorsed by or otherwise reviewed by EmergingGrowth.com nor should they in any way be construed to have been made in connection with an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Please consult an investment professional before investing in anything viewed on the Emerging Growth Conference or on EmergingGrowth.com.

