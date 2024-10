PyroGenesis Schedules Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call

MONTREAL, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX: PYR) (OTCQX: PYRGF) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech company (“PyroGenesis”) that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes advanced plasma processes and sustainable solutions which are geared to reduce greenhouse gases (GHG) and address environmental pollutants, today announces that it will host a conference call at 12:00 PM Eastern Time on Thursday November 7, 2024, to discuss the Company’s financial results for the third quarter 2024 which ended September 30, 2024, as well as provide an update to the Company’s progress and other developments.

To access the conference call by telephone, please pre-register using the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI6e80564c155242f58fa03b329ce1f4f8. Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details.

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed at the following links:

English users: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/644ikxxb

French users: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/644ikxxb/lan/fr

The webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s web site in the days following the conference call.

Update on Recent Warrant Repricing

On July 3, 2024, PyroGenesis announced a repricing of up to 4,107,850 existing common share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”), wherein the exercise price of those Warrants was reduced to $0.75 per share.

Of the Warrants eligible to be repriced, (i) 697,500 Warrants expired on October 19, 2024, (ii) 2,380,350 Warrants expire on March 7, 2025, and (iii) 1,030,000 Warrants expire on July 21, 2025.

As of the date of this press release, 1,457,500 of those 4,107,850 Warrants have been exercised, for total proceeds to the Company of $1,093,125.

As a result of the exercising, the outstanding balance for this group of Warrants has decreased to 2,390,350, consisting of 1,710,350 set to expire March 7, 2025, and 680,000 set to expire July 21, 2025.

About PyroGenesis Canada Inc.

PyroGenesis, a high-tech company, is a proud leader in the design, development, manufacture and commercialization of advanced plasma processes and sustainable solutions which reduce greenhouse gases (GHG) and are economically attractive alternatives to conventional "dirty" processes. PyroGenesis has created proprietary, patented and advanced plasma technologies that are being vetted and adopted by multiple multibillion dollar industry leaders in four massive markets: iron ore pelletization, aluminum, waste management, and additive manufacturing.

