Peloton Interactive, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTON) has announced its financial results for first quarter fiscal 2025. Please visit the Peloton investor relations website to view the shareholder letter. Today the company will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Call Details:

Event: Peloton First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Conference Call

Date: Thursday, October 31, 2024

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Live Call Registration ( link )

Live Audio Webcast ( link )

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available on the investor relations page of the company's website for 30 days.

About Peloton

Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) provides Members with expert instruction, and world class content to create impactful and entertaining workout experiences for anyone, anywhere and at any stage in their fitness journey. At home, outdoors, traveling, or at the gym, Peloton brings together innovative hardware, distinctive software, and exclusive content. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has millions of Members across the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Australia, and Austria. For more information, visit www.onepeloton.com .