BioNTech to Host Innovation Series R&D Day on November 14, 2024

MAINZ, Germany, October 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX, “BioNTech” or “the Company”), will host an edition of the Company’s Innovation Series R&D Day at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (16:30 p.m. CET) on Thursday, November 14, 2024 in New York City, U.S.

On the day, BioNTech’s leadership team will provide an overview of the Company’s corporate strategy and clinical progress across its pipeline.

Investors, analysts and the interested public are invited to join the event online via this link .

A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the event and archived on the Company’s website for one year following the call. The public may also access the presentation slides via the “Events & Presentations” page of the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.BioNTech.com .

About BioNTech

Biopharmaceutical New Technologies (BioNTech) is a global next generation immunotherapy company pioneering novel therapies for cancer and other serious diseases. BioNTech exploits a wide array of computational discovery and therapeutic drug platforms for the rapid development of novel biopharmaceuticals. Its broad portfolio of oncology product candidates includes individualized and off-the-shelf mRNA-based therapies, innovative chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells, several protein-based therapeutics, including bispecific immune checkpoint modulators, targeted cancer antibodies and antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapeutics, as well as small molecules. Based on its deep expertise in mRNA vaccine development and in-house manufacturing capabilities, BioNTech and its collaborators are developing multiple mRNA vaccine candidates for a range of infectious diseases alongside its diverse oncology pipeline. BioNTech has established a broad set of relationships with multiple global and specialized pharmaceutical collaborators, including Biotheus, DualityBio, Fosun Pharma, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Genevant, Genmab, MediLink, OncoC4, Pfizer and Regeneron.

For more information, please visit www.BioNTech.com .

CONTACTS

Investor Relations

Michael Horowicz

Investors@biontech.de

Media Relations

Jasmina Alatovic

+49 (0)6131 9084 1513

Media@biontech.de



