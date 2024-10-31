India Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Forecast to Grow by $16.77 Billion - Trend Insights, Competitive Intelligence, and Business Opportunities for Transportation, Warehousing & Distribution, and VAS

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Third-Party Logistics Market in India 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The third-party logistics market in India is forecasted to grow by USD 16.77 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.45% during the forecast period.

This report on the third-party logistics market in India provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by introduction of tax reforms and initiatives for third-party logistics in India, growth of e-commerce sector in India, and increase in investments for third-party logistics startups in India.

This study identifies the emergence of digitalization in third-party logistics as one of the prime reasons driving the third-party logistics market in India growth during the next few years.

Also, modernization of logistics infrastructure in India and increasing popularity of integrated cold chain logistics services will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The third-party logistics market in India is segmented as below:

By Service

Transportation

Warehousing and distribution

VAS

By End-user

Manufacturing

Consumer goods

Food and beverage

Automotive

Others

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading third-party logistics market in India vendors.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Aegis Logistics Ltd.

Allcargo Logistics Ltd.

AP Moller Maersk AS

ARK Supply Chain Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

AWL India Pvt. Ltd.

Blue Dart Express Ltd.

Container Corp. of India Ltd.

Delhivery Ltd.

Deutsche Bahn AG

FedEx Corp.

Gati Ltd

Mahindra Logistics Ltd.

Meesan Logistics Pvt. Ltd.

Pyramis Cargo Management Pvt. Ltd.

Safexpress Pvt. Ltd.

SICAL Logistics Ltd.

TCI Express Ltd

T V Sundram Iyengar and Sons Ltd.

United Parcel Service Inc.

VRL Logistics Ltd

