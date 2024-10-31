U.S. Primary Care Physicians Market Report 2024-2028: Trends and Challenges Shaping the Market, with Insights by Age Group, Type of Physician and Service

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Primary Care Physicians Market in US 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The primary care physicians market in US is forecasted to grow by USD 46.15 billion during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.34% during the forecast period. The market is driven by demographic shifts and the aging population, healthcare access and reform, and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.

This report on the primary care physicians market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This study identifies telehealth integration as one of the prime reasons driving the primary care physicians market in US growth during the next few years. Also, patient-centered medical homes (PCMH) and digital health and health IT adoption will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The primary care physicians market in US is segmented as below:

By Age Group

Infants

Geriatrics

Pediatrics

Adults

By Type

General practice family physician and geriatrics

General internal medicine

General pediatrics

By Service Type

Physical

Virtual

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading primary care physicians market in US vendors. Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Amazon.com Inc.

Apollo Asset Management Inc.

Cedars Sinai Health System

ChenMed LLC

Colonial Healthcare

Colorado Primary Health Care

Crossover Health

Duly Health and Care

MDVIP

New West Physicians

Premier Medical Associates

Privia Health Group Inc.

Pure Family Medicine

Rhode Island Primary Care Physicians Corp.

The Cleveland Clinic Foundation

The General Hospital Corp.

The Nemours Foundation

UCSF Health

Trinity Health

United Health Group Inc.

