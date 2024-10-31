Switching Mode Power Supply (SMPS) Industry Analysis 2020-2030, Featuring In-Depth Profiles of Allis Electric Co. Ltd., B&K Precision Corporation, CUI Inc. & More

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Switching Mode Power Supply Market: Size, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast by End-User Industry, Application, Solution Type, Region, and Country (2020-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report highlights different factors and opportunities prevailing in the Global Switching Mode Power Supply (SMPS) Market.

According to the report, the Global Switching Mode Power Supply (SMPS) Market was valued at USD 24.58 billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2025-2030.



The market is growing rapidly, fueled by the increasing demand for energy-efficient power supply solutions across various industries, including telecommunications, consumer electronics, and industrial automation. SMPS is a type of power supply that incorporates a switching regulator to convert electrical power efficiently, reducing energy loss and improving overall system performance. The demand for SMPS has surged as industries prioritize energy conservation, cost-effectiveness, and high-performance power management.



One of the key drivers of the SMPS market is the growing adoption of consumer electronics, such as smartphones, laptops, televisions, and gaming consoles, which require compact, lightweight, and efficient power supplies. As the number of electronic devices per household increases, so does the demand for SMPS, which helps regulate voltage and prevent energy waste. Additionally, the rapid expansion of data centers and the telecommunications industry, driven by the proliferation of cloud computing and 5G networks, has further boosted demand for SMPS in network equipment, servers, and base stations.



The industrial sector is also driving the SMPS market, particularly in the automation and manufacturing industries. As industrial machinery becomes more sophisticated, requiring precise and reliable power supply systems, SMPS has become integral to ensuring consistent performance. Furthermore, advancements in SMPS technology, such as higher power density, better thermal management, and the integration of advanced control techniques, are expected to further fuel market growth.



Segment Insights



The consumer electronics segment holds the largest share of the Switching Mode Power Supply Market, accounting for over 40% of the total market in 2023. The rising use of electronic devices, combined with the demand for compact and energy-efficient power solutions, drives this segment. The telecommunications sector is a key contributor to the SMPS market, particularly as 5G networks and cloud services expand globally.



Geographical Insights



The Asia-Pacific region leads the SMPS Market, driven by the presence of major electronics manufacturers in countries like China, South Korea, and Japan. The region's growing telecommunications infrastructure and industrial base also contribute to market growth. The Americas follow closely, with significant demand for SMPS in data centers, telecommunications, and industrial End-User Industries.



Market Segmentation

By End-User Industry:

BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance)

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Other End-User Industries

By Application:

AC-DC Switching Mode Power Supply

DC-DC Switching Mode Power Supply

DC-AC Switching Mode Power Supply

Other Applications

By Solution Type:

Single Output

Multiple Output

By Geography:

Americas (The United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Americas)

Europe (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Singapore, Indonesia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Israel, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

