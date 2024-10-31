Bone Growth Products Market Insights Report, 2024-2029: Competition Intensifies as Key Players Drive Growth Through Innovation, Strategic Partnerships, and Advanced Therapies

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bone Growth Products Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Bone Growth Products Market was valued at USD 1.09 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 1.35 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 3.72%.

North America accounted for the largest global bone growth products market share, followed by Europe. The U.S. remains a major revenue contributor in North America due to the high penetration of spinal fusion procedures and a considerable volume of spinal fusion and non-fusion surgeries. The increasing prevalence of orthopedic diseases, accidental injuries, and the aging population primarily drive the growth. The availability of advanced, safer, and minimally invasive surgical treatments and ongoing technological innovations further support market expansion.

In Europe, Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and Spain are the primary revenue contributors to the global bone growth products market. This region benefits from a well-established and sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, providing access to advanced medical services, including spinal fusion and non-fusion procedures. The market's growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of bone disorders and the availability of reimbursement coverage for spinal fusion surgeries across many European countries.

This global bone growth products market report includes exclusive data on 30 vendors. The market is highly competitive, with global players like Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, Stryker, and Zimmer Biomet leading through acquisitions, collaborations, and new product launches. Small and mid-sized companies increasingly enter the market, focusing on novel, cost-effective products. There is a growing emphasis on developing advanced bone healing therapies, such as pulsed electromagnetic field therapies, to address challenges in bone regeneration, especially for elderly and diabetic patients. Key players like Bioventus, Orthofix, and Terumo are enhancing their product portfolios with innovative solutions.

The Rise of Self-Powered Implantable Devices



Invasive bone growth stimulators are implantable devices that supply electrical energy to non-healing fractures or bone fusion sites, aiming to induce bone formation, stimulate growth, and promote healing. These devices, which use direct current delivered via an implanted lead, offer a consistent current to the fracture site, overcoming issues related to patient compliance seen in non-invasive systems.

Invasive stimulators are particularly indicated for non-unions of the tibia, femur, and humerus and have proven effective for high-risk individuals undergoing lumbar or sacral fusion, including those with a history of fusion failure or conditions such as smoking, obesity, or diabetes. Bone, being a piezoelectric material, generates a small electrical charge under strain, which aids in healing. The growing advantages of these devices suggest increased adoption in developed countries, with ongoing research to enhance their market presence and efficacy.



Impact of Bone Morphogenetic Proteins (BMPs) in Spinal Fusion and Bone Regeneration



Bone morphogenetic proteins (BMPs), part of the transforming growth factor-beta (TGF-beta) family, have become a promising alternative to autologous bone grafts, especially in spinal fusion and bone regeneration. Approved by the FDA in 2002 for anterior lumbar fusion, BMPs aim to enhance bone healing with fewer complications than traditional grafting methods. They have shown high effectiveness, with fusion rates of 98% compared to 76% for iliac crest grafts (ICBGs), and are used in various spinal fusion techniques, including interbody, posterolateral, and circumferential fusion.

BMPs are comparable to ICBGs in safety and efficacy and are expanding into off-label uses, such as posterior spinal fusion and cervical fusion. BMPs, alongside other biological factors like FGF, PDGF, and IGF, play a significant role in advancing bone regeneration. While autologous grafts remain the standard in orthopedic procedures, BMPs offer a well-researched, effective alternative.



The Rising Adoption of Biocompatible Synthetic Bone Grafts and Biologics



The growing use of biocompatible synthetic bone grafts and biologics is a key driver of the bone growth products market. Synthetic grafts, made from materials like ceramics, polymers, and composites, mimic natural bone structure, providing scaffolds for new bone growth while reducing disease transmission and immune rejection risks associated with allografts and autografts. These grafts are especially in demand for spinal fusion surgeries and trauma cases.

Biologics, such as bone morphogenetic proteins (BMPs) and platelet-rich plasma (PRP), enhance natural bone healing by promoting cellular activity and bone growth. BMPs induce bone formation, improving outcomes in complex fractures, while PRP accelerates healing. These innovations are transforming the treatment of bone injuries, offering more effective, efficient, and personalized solutions, driving market growth as healthcare providers seek safer, cost-effective options.



Keeping Up with Rapid Technical Advancements



Bone growth stimulators are expensive and often not covered by insurance, leading many to seek affordable alternatives like physiotherapy, Ayurveda, and chiropractic care, especially in developing countries with high out-of-pocket costs. Due to their cost-effectiveness, these alternatives are popular in regions like Japan, China, and India.

Additionally, discomfort from bone stimulators and a shortage of orthopedic surgeons drive patients toward traditional treatments. Expanding awareness, improving treatment access, and increasing insurance coverage could boost the adoption of bone growth products in low- and middle-income areas.



INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT



The global bone growth products market by product is segmented into bone growth stimulator devices, bone morphogenetic protein, and platelet-rich plasma. The bone growth stimulator devices segment accounted for the largest market share. Bone healing is a natural process, with the body continually replacing old bone with new. While fractures generally heal with appropriate treatments like casts, realignment, and surgery, complications such as delayed healing or non-union can occur.

To address these issues, medical professionals seek ways to enhance and accelerate bone healing. Bone stimulators are designed to support this healing process and come in various forms, including electrical and ultrasonic stimulators. This segment dominates the market due to many patients preferring non-invasive or minimally invasive treatments to avoid surgical risks and long recovery periods. Bone growth stimulators, which can be used externally or with minimal intervention, align with this growing patient preference.



By Product

Bone Growth Stimulator Devices

Bone Morphogenetic Protein

Platelet Rich Plasma

INSIGHTS BY APPLICATION



The global bone growth products market by application is categorized into spinal fusion surgeries, oral & maxillofacial surgeries, delayed union & non-union bone fractures, and others. The spinal fusion surgeries show the highest growth during the forecast period. Bone Growth Stimulation (BGS) is a therapeutic technique commonly prescribed by surgeons following spinal fusion procedures to enhance the healing of bones in the spine.

A bone growth stimulator is often used for patients undergoing cervical (neck) or lumbar (low back) spine surgeries to promote spinal fusion. This device helps to improve bone healing by stimulating growth and is particularly beneficial in cases where the fusion process is delayed or fails. Studies have shown that BGS significantly enhances fusion outcomes in both cervical and lumbar regions, making it a popular choice for post-operative treatment, thus helping segmental growth.



By Application

Spinal Fusion Surgeries

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeries

Delayed Union & Non-union Bone Fractures

Others

INSIGHTS BY END-USER



Based on the end-user, the hospitals & clinics segment holds the largest global bone growth products market share. Hospitals serve as the primary point of care for bone-related issues, often investing in advanced technologies and materials to improve treatment outcomes. However, only larger multispecialty and Tier-I hospitals provide cutting-edge treatments such as bone morphogenetic proteins (BMP) and platelet-rich plasma (PRP).

This is due to the complexity and cost of these therapies. Increasing patient awareness and improved insurance coverage have fueled the demand for advanced treatments, including bone stimulators, BMP, and PRP, which are particularly effective for treating difficult fractures like non-union fractures. Physician offices and clinics, especially in remote areas, are many patients' first point of contact. While these facilities may not be able to offer advanced treatments, they play a crucial role in referring patients to larger, specialized hospitals, which are helping the market grow.



By End-user

Hospitals & Clinics

Specialty Orthopedic & Spine Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Key Vendors

Bioventus

Enovis Corp.

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic

Orthofix

Stryker Corp.

Zimmer Biomet

Other Prominent Vendors

Altis Biologics

Bio-Dynamic Technologies

BTT Health

Cellumed

Elizur

EmCyte

Fintek Bio-Electric

IGEA

ITO

Kinex Medical

Ossatec Benelux

Pain Rehab Products

Royal Biologics

Fujifilm Corp

Smith & Nephew

Specialized Orthopedic Solutions

Stimulate Health

Terumo

Globus Medical

ATEC

Moximed

Anika Therapeutics

Highridge Medical

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



1. How big is the global bone growth products market?

2. What Is the growth rate of the global bone growth products market?

3. Which region dominates the global bone growth products market?

4. Who are the major players in the global bone growth products market?

5. What are the key drivers of the global bone growth products market?



