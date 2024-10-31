Cidara Therapeutics to Participate in Two Upcoming November Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company using its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform to develop drug-Fc conjugate (DFC) immunotherapies designed to save lives and improve the standard of care for patients facing serious diseases, today announced that Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following November investor conferences.

Details are as follows:

Event: Guggenheim Securities Healthcare Innovation Conference

Date: Monday, November 11, 2024

Time: 1:30 PM ET

Format: Fire side chat

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/guggen/cdtx/1949799

A replay of the presentation will be available in the Investors section on the Company’s website at www.cidara.com. The replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days.

Event: Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, November 19 – Thursday, November 21, 2024

Cidara will participate in one-on-one investor meetings during these events. Investors interested in meeting with Cidara at the conferences should contact the appropriate conference directly.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics is using its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform to develop novel drug-Fc conjugates (DFCs) comprising targeted small molecules or peptides coupled to a proprietary human antibody fragment (Fc). Cidara’s lead DFC candidate, CD388, is a long-acting antiviral designed to achieve universal prevention of seasonal and pandemic influenza with a single dose by directly inhibiting viral proliferation. In June 2023, CD388 was granted Fast Track Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the Company announced initiation of a Phase 2b trial in September 2024. Additional DFCs have been developed for oncology and in July 2024 Cidara received IND clearance for CBO421 which is intended to target CD73 in solid tumors. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.cidara.com.

