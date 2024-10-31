Esperion Announces a Featured Presentation in the Late Breaker/Featured Science Track and Three Poster Presentations Accepted for the 2024 American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esperion (NASDAQ: ESPR) today announced that one featured presentation in the Late Breaker/Featured Science track and three poster presentations have been accepted for the AHA Scientific Sessions 2024 in Chicago, IL, November 16-18, 2024.



Featured Science

Bempedoic Acid and Limb Outcomes in Statin-Intolerant Patients with Peripheral Artery Disease: New Insights from the CLEAR Outcomes Trial

Featured Science: Vascular Outcomes in the Spotlight

November 18, 2024, 8 - 9:15 a.m. CST

Presenter: Marc P. Bonaca, MD, MPH, FAHA, FACC

Poster Presentations

Liver Steatosis and Liver Fibrosis Predict Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events in the CLEAR Outcomes Trial

Poster Presentation

CVD Science Smorgasbord II

Zone 3, Science & Technology Hall

November 16, 2024, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. CST

Presenter: Diederick (Rick) Grobbee, MD, PhD, FESC

Statin Intolerance due to Muscle Symptoms Affects Management of Patients: Insights from the CLEAR Outcomes Trial

Moderated Digital Poster Presentation 15

Lipids and Management – A Deep Dive

Zone 3, Science & Technology Hall

November 16, 2024, 11:50 - 11:55 a.m. CST

Presenter: Ulrich Laufs, MD, PhD

Effectiveness of Lipid-lowering Therapy with Bempedoic Acid plus Ezetimibe in a Real-world Cohort

Moderated Digital Poster Presentation 1

Clinical and Translational Studies of Lipoproteins and Lipids in Vascular Diseases

Zone 1, Science & Technology Hall

November 16, 2024, 1:40 - 1:45 p.m. CST

Presenter: Evelyn Sarnes, PharmD

Esperion Therapeutics

