EBYH Broadcasts Media Kit for the Inaugural 1-Million Strong Killing Cancers, Fight Club, VIP Fundraiser Event, Pre-Sales for Event Sponsorships and VIP Tickets, Final Venue Choice and Inaugural Event Date Forthcoming with Great Appreciation From Cancer Patients Worldwide

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strainsforpains, Inc., fka/ E-Buy Home Inc., (OTC: EBYH) an emerging cannabinoid-based retail and wholesale drug commercialization specialist is very pleased to announce the media kit release for the Inaugural 1-Million Strong Killing Cancers, Fight Club VIP Fundraiser Event, dubbed, Celebrities Raising $20 Million to Keep Killing Cancers. The VIP Fundraiser Event is slated for Miami, Florida in the wake of Hurricane Helene’s aftermath. Event organizers are planning a Hurricane Relief Fund for those in the vast damage area spanning the three States still suffering from the aftermath. All of your personal support and corporate sponsorships will be greatly appreciated and are very needed by all in the affected areas.

1-Million Strong FC, COO, Mr. Steve A. Smith Jr., stated, “The response we are getting is phenomenal, as there has never been a VIP Fundraiser event like this before, as well as our primary focus on the VIP Celebrity Fundraiser Event for Killing Cancers. This includes a Live Fashion Show, Live Concerts, and an MMA ‘Fighting Cancer Night’ together with the Hurricane relief support truly brings so many exciting elements that this will be a night to remember and one not to miss. We are looking at a few venues, in the Miami area, special enough to hold such an event. We are anticipating some nice surprises, some Awards, and some Great music to set the tone.”

Mr. Smith continued “We have had some great progress promoting the quarterly live televised 1-Million Strong Killing Cancers, Fight Club MMA ‘Fighting Cancer Night’ TV Series. We will be beginning in South Florida and then stretching across the Country to the top 10 populated cities, with plans to branch out into several diverse events that are engaging to the broader public. Once again, because of my Broadcast Television background our events will be very diverse, including MMA combat sports, live streaming concerts, television specials, dinner award galas, fashion shows and more. All designed to drive global awareness and funding for the Cannabis Science 1-Million Strong Killing Cancers initiative, low-cost cancer killing drugs. Given the cause and my background, we have endless opportunities to drive awareness to the ‘1- Million Strong Killing Cancers’ movement, Strainsforpains (OTC: EBYH), Cannabis Science, and the other companies involved with the various 1MSFC fundraisers and initiatives.”

Strainsforpains, Inc., President & CEO., Mr. Simon Shainberg stated, “We are very excited to see the Inaugural 1-Million Strong Killing Cancers VIP Fundraiser Event moving forward so strong. I know Steve and Raymond have been working very hard behind the scenes to make this VIP Fundraiser Event a huge success, with high-profile attractions aiming to raise $20 million for affordable cancer treatments and drive global awareness and support for their initiatives. Again, we are excited to start commercializing the diverse Cannabis Science drug development pipeline and I am even more excited to infuse our newest AI components into the whole process making the assessments and applications much simpler for patients Worldwide. We have successfully been expanding our working relationship with Mt. Sinai and John Hopkins to apply real world instances to our AI engine so we can effectively cover the complete line of Cannabis Science products in the company’s pipeline with the many diverse ailments and therapeutic treatments. This will be a Win/Win for all patients and all our partners involved.”

Cannabis Science, Inc., President & CEO, Mr. Raymond C. Dabney stated, “We are certainly underway and getting real close to the finish line, we have so many Cannabis Science shareholders Worldwide funding us all the way through this extensive journey of ups and downs over the years, some have fell off, many more have stepped up to become VIP Investors and VIP Legacy Cancer Drug Owners.

The whole World should take their hats off and salute each and every one of you, as you are the reason we are still in this fight and now we are taking the fight to the World and to the ‘Celebrities Raising $20 Million to Keep Killing Cancers’ through this 1-Million Strong Killing Cancers VIP Fundraiser Event designed to finally cross the finish line and put it on Broadcast TV to reach 100’s of millions of people Worldwide. We have come up with many investor programs to keep all our investors engaged to continue investing and pushing our success quest to the FDA using our Harvard Award Winning Cancer Killing treatments, we can’t wait. The Cannabis Science success has been validated by Harvard for our ‘Cancer Killing Success’, we intend to commercialize these low-cost cancer killing drugs as part of the 1-Million Strong Killing Cancers ‘Make that Change’ campaign.

As a backbone to the VIP Fundraiser will be Officially announcing and releasing the 1-Million Strong Killing Cancers Fight Club just as laid out in the Media Kit. There are and will be so many more perks and opportunities for the first 1 Million to join the Club, hence the Celebrities Raising $20 Million to Keep Killing Cancers, we are all Celebrities because of the change we will be making for Cancer patients Worldwide. God Bless and hope to see you there!”

About Cannabis Science HARVARD Award Winning Cancer Killing Drug Development

The Top CSi-Cancer Killing Drug Valuation targets are ready for Clinical Trials, Pharmacokinetics, and FDA IND# application. Stage 4 Lung Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Stage 4 Breast Cancer, Basil Cell Carcinoma (Skin Cancer), Brain Cancer, Kaposi’s Sarcoma.

About Cannabis Science/HARVARD Peer Reviewed Research Reports:

About Strainsforpains, Inc., (OTC: EBYH)

fka/ E-Buy Home Inc.

Strainsforpains is progressing towards completing its Audit to become fully-reporting, change its symbol, creating the revenues and asset base for a NASDAQ Uplisting. Strainsforpains, Inc. is an innovative healthcare data technology Company located in New York, N.Y. The Company’s objectives are to provide doctors, nurses, dispensaries, and patients access to an APP that will allow for an advanced determination of comparison of strains or brands of cannabis combinations with major illnesses, in a user-friendly manner. Furthermore, the proprietary app incorporating advanced artificial intelligence, collaborating with pain management departments at hospitals and health care professionals. The app integrates artificial intelligence to expand the selection of cannabis varietals, positioning itself as a leading educational tool for pain management operations at hospitals and with doctors specializing in pain relief. Mr. Shainberg is a member of the prestigious International Cannabinoid Research Society, https://icrs.co/ .

