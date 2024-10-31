Global Uranium Corp. Completes Survey Work on Wyoming Claims, Collecting Radiometric and Drone Imagery Data

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Uranium Corp. (CSE: GURN | FRA: Q3J) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of radiometric and drone imagery data collection on select Wyoming mineral claims in the Copper Mountain and Great Divide districts. The surveys targeted two key areas: the Airline #2 claims within the Copper Mountain District and the Big Bend claims in the Great Divide District.

The surveys are aimed at collecting reconnaissance radiometric data, alongside detailed drone imagery, to enhance the geological understanding of these strategic properties. Data collection and adjustments to the survey grids were made successfully, with modifications made in real-time to account for evolving field conditions. Early snowfall in the region ultimately limited additional data collection, concluding this phase of the field program.

The data gathered from the Airline #2 and Big Bend claims will undergo comprehensive analysis, which will be integrated into Global Uranium's exploration model. With the completion of the initial survey work, the Company will evaluate the next steps to advance its Wyoming properties, including preparation for drill permitting and planning for potential follow-up exploration in the coming season.

The Company also announces that Mr. Tasheel Jeerh has resigned as President of the Company. Mr. Jeerh will transition into an advisory role with the Company and continue to assist in the management of the Company’s flagship project, the Northwest Athabasca Joint Venture Project.

CEO, Mr. Ungad Chadda commented, “On behalf of the Global Uranium team, we want to extend our heartfelt thanks to Tasheel for his dedication and leadership as President of Global Uranium. His contributions have been invaluable, and we're grateful that he'll continue to lend his expertise in an advisory role, especially with respect to the Northwest Athabasca Joint Venture Project. We're excited to have his continued guidance as we move forward.”

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jared Suchan, Ph.D., P.Geo., who is the VP of Exploration of the Company, and a “Qualified Person” as defined by NI 43-101.

For a description of the Company’s data verification and QA/QC procedures, please see the Company’s technical report entitled NI43-01 Technical Report on the Northwest Athabasca Project, June 27, 2024, a copy of which is available under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

ABOUT GLOBAL URANIUM CORP.

Global Uranium Corp. focuses on exploring and developing uranium assets primarily in North America. The Company currently has an interest in two uranium projects in Canada: the Northwest Athabasca Project in the Northwest Athabasca region of Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Wing Lake Property in the Mudjatik Domain of Northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company has also entered into an agreement to acquire five other uranium projects in several regions of Wyoming, USA, including the Great Divide Basin District, the Gas Hills District and the Copper Mountain District.

