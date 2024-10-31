China Warehouse and Storage Market Assessment 2024-2028: Demand Insights & Projections for Manufacturing, Healthcare, Chemicals, and Other End-users

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Warehouse and Storage Market in China 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The warehouse and storage market in China is forecasted to grow by USD 37 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.77% during the forecast period. The market is driven by rising demand in e-commerce market, increasing presence of third-party logistics providers, and growing consumption of frozen and perishable foods.

This report on the warehouse and storage market in China provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This study identifies the rise of multistoried warehouses as one of the prime reasons driving the warehouse and storage market in China growth during the next few years. Also, increasing number of self-operated warehouses and use of blockchain to improve traceability in logistics will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The warehouse and storage market in China is segmented as below:

By End-user

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Chemicals

Others

By Type

General

Refrigerated

Farm Products

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading warehouse and storage market in China vendors. Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

AP Moller Maersk AS

Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P

Americold Realty Trust Inc.

CMA CGM SA Group

CMST Development Co. Ltd.

DACHSER SE

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post AG

Expeditors International of Washington Inc.

GLP Pte Ltd.

John Swire and Sons Ltd.

Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.

Kintetsu World Express Inc.

Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC

Logwin AG

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Toll Holdings Ltd.

United Parcel Service Inc.

VHK LOGISTIC HK Ltd.

Yue Shing Logistic Co. Ltd.

