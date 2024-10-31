Knifes: Worldwide Market Trends and Industry Opportunities to 2028 by Region, with In-Depth Profiles of 20+ Major Companies - Victorinox, Friedr. Dick, Dexter Russell, Kai Corp, TOJIRO Co & More

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Knife Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The knife market is forecasted to grow by USD 753.1 million during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.91% during the forecast period. The market is driven by introduction of consumer kitchen knives with new features, rising number of restaurants, and growing demand for premium knives.

This report on the knife market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This study identifies the growing number of outdoor recreation and adventure activities as one of the prime reasons driving the knife market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing importance of visual appeal in dishes and expansion of online retail platform will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The knife market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Type

Fixed blade

Folding blade

Side slide

By Geographical Landscape

Europe

North America

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

The report on the knife market covers the following areas:

Knife market sizing

Knife market forecast

Knife market industry analysis

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading knife market vendors. Also, the knife market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Apex Tool Group LLC

Bettcher Industries Inc.

Dexter Russell

Friedr. Dick GmbH and Co. KG

Gerber Gear

Hyde Group Holdings Ltd.

Kai Corp.

Klein Tools Inc.

MAC Knife Inc.

Messermeister Inc.

Morakniv AB

Olfa Co. Ltd.

Pacific Handy Cutter Inc.

Q.E.P. Co. Inc.

Stanley Black and Decker Inc.

Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

TOJIRO Co. Ltd.

U.S. Blade Manufacturing Co.

Victorinox AG

Wilh. Werhahn KG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2yugq0

