Reference is made to the private placement announced by Hexagon Purus ASA (the "Company") on 30 October 2024 (the "Private Placement"). Please find attached PDMR-forms related to the subscription of shares in the Private Placement by primary insiders of the Company.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation article 19 (3) and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act section 5-12.

Attachment