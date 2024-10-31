CalypsoAI Recognized as One of the Most Important VC-backed Cybersecurity Companies of 2024 on Fortune’s Cyber 60 List

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CalypsoAI , the global leader in AI security, has been named to the Fortune Cyber 60 , presented by Lightspeed , a list of the most important venture-backed startups that offer enterprise-grade cybersecurity solutions. The company was recognized as part of the early-stage companies category for its significant growth and product innovation over the past year.

According to a recent survey of 200 Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) conducted by Lightspeed and Wakefield Research, respondents reported AI-powered attacks (43%) and attacks on AI systems (41%) are top areas of concern – and with good reason. Despite the productivity gains and benefits generative AI (GenAI) can offer, the threats these technologies introduce into the enterprise – from data leakage and prompt injection attacks to instances of noncompliance – urgently need addressing if executives ever hope to realize value from their investments.

CalypsoAI has changed the game when it comes to ensuring enterprise-level AI security. With its advanced GenAI technology, CalypsoAI is the only AI security solution enabling companies to rapidly evolve their security posture ahead of new and impending threats. Not only does this security-first GenAI technology address evolving threats, but it sets a new standard when it comes to the responsible use and governance of AI technologies. With the CalypsoAI Platform, organizations can achieve real-time visibility, model management, and threat mitigation, powering secure AI usage that advances innovation. Leading businesses in sectors like finance, healthcare, and more trust CalypsoAI to prevent costly security incidents and protect intellectual property and company data while maintaining competitive advantage in a rapidly evolving landscape.

“In an AI world, where new technologies emerge daily, leading businesses need to innovate faster than ever. Companies want a security solution sophisticated enough to support a range of AI-driven innovation efforts whilst protecting their business, their data, and their brands,” said Donnchadh Casey, CEO of CalypsoAI. “At CalypsoAI, we’ve embraced the use of advanced GenAI in our product to help businesses get ahead of rapidly evolving threats, comply with emerging regulations, and meet the complex needs of the enterprise. We pride ourselves on setting the pace of innovation in the AI security market – and to have Fortune recognize CalypsoAI as part of this prestigious list only encourages us to push the boundaries further and continue to set new industry standards.”

In its second year, the Fortune Cyber 60 is a listing of the most important venture-backed startups that have not had an IPO, acquisition, or other significant exit event. To construct the 2024-25 Cyber 60 list, Lightspeed requested data from over 500 cybersecurity startups and performed an initial sort by ARR and current and prior year growth rate. See the full list here .

To learn more about CalypsoAI’s award-winning platform, visit calypsoai.com .

About CalypsoAI

CalypsoAI is an adaptive AI security platform that empowers enterprises to innovate safely—staying ahead of evolving threats to deliver unmatched protection and performance. As a trusted global leader, CalypsoAI partners with organisations of all sizes to responsibly unlock AI’s full potential. Founded in Silicon Valley in 2018 by the most talented minds in AI, data science, and machine learning, CalypsoAI has established key partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies. Investors include Paladin Capital Group, Lockheed Martin Ventures, Hakluyt Capital and leading angel investors like Anne and Susan Wojcicki and Auren Hoffman. The company has raised $38.2 million to date.

Contact:

V2 Communications for CalypsoAI

calypsoai@v2comms.com