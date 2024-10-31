Brightspeed Donates $25,000 for Storm Relief, Continues On-the-Ground Support

Charlotte, N.C., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brightspeed, one of the nation’s largest fiber builders focused on empowering communities with high-speed internet access, announced today that it is donating $25,000 to Hurricane Helene relief in Georgia, Tennessee, Virginia and the Carolinas. Many communities in the five states where the company has customers are still without critical resources as a result of severe flooding and destroyed infrastructure. In the immediate aftermath, Brightspeed employees worked around the clock to restore service where possible and help local communities with temporary charging stations and Wi-Fi hotspots that are continuing to serve residents today. Now, residents need additional relief as they rebuild their homes and businesses.

“Even weeks after Helene swept through the communities where our employees live and work, we are keenly aware of the extensive damage and significant restoration work that persists,” said Brightspeed CEO Tom Maguire. “At Brightspeed, we believe that people matter and our own employees have showcased this company value with their work in the impacted areas. Some of them and their neighbors experienced life-changing disaster, yet they stepped up and continue to do so today for our customers. Our hope is that our donations can continue to uplift and support those impacted most by Helene.”

Brightspeed’s $25,000 will be split evenly between the following five organizations supporting local disaster relief and the recovery efforts following Helene:

North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund helps provide for immediate unmet needs through reimbursements to nonprofits working with disaster survivors. This fund is managed by United Way of North Carolina.

helps provide for immediate unmet needs through reimbursements to nonprofits working with disaster survivors. This fund is managed by United Way of North Carolina. One SC Fund gives grants to local nonprofits providing disaster relief and recovery in South Carolina. The Central Carolina Community Foundation manages this fund.

gives grants to local nonprofits providing disaster relief and recovery in South Carolina. The Central Carolina Community Foundation manages this fund. Neighbor to Neighbor Disaster Relief Fund offers support to nonprofits and agencies who are helping with response, relief, and long-term recovery in the East Tennessee communities facing devastating impacts from Hurricane Helene. It is managed by East Tennessee Foundation.

offers support to nonprofits and agencies who are helping with response, relief, and long-term recovery in the East Tennessee communities facing devastating impacts from Hurricane Helene. It is managed by East Tennessee Foundation. The 2024 SWVA Regional Disaster Relief Fund works with authorities and partners in the affected localities to distribute funds to those impacted by the September 2024 flood. This fund is managed by United Way of Southwest Virginia.

works with authorities and partners in the affected localities to distribute funds to those impacted by the September 2024 flood. This fund is managed by United Way of Southwest Virginia. Hurricane Helene Community Crisis Fund supports trusted nonprofit partners providing critical services to our neighbors both now and on the hard road ahead in Georgia. Community Foundation for Central Savannah River Area manages the fund.

Soon after Helene hit the Southeast, Brightspeed established charging stations and Wi-Fi hot spots for communities without power or internet connectivity in South Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee. Brightspeed employees volunteered to staff those stations and help residents. The company is continuing to provide the following free Wi-Fi hot spots:

Buntontown: 6720 US 321, Butler, Tennessee

Roan Valley: 6001 HWY 421 S, Mountain City, Tennessee

Trade: 8558 HWY 421 S, Mountain City, Tennessee

Additionally, Brightspeed’s newly launched People Matter Fund provides financial assistance to its own employees facing unforeseen natural disasters or personal hardships. The Fund provides tax-free grants* for qualifying events to help employees in times when they need it most. This might include expenses related to homes damaged by natural disasters, medical bills resulting from unexpected surgeries, funeral expenses following the loss of loved ones, or other unexpected expenses. The grants awarded will provide essential assistance and offer hope in the period between hardship and recovery.

*Grants are considered tax-free for recipients who are subject to United States IRS tax regulations.

About Brightspeed

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. and with assets and associated operations in 20 states, Brightspeed provides broadband and telecommunications services through a network platform capable of serving more than 6.5 million homes and businesses. Our 4,000 employees are committed to building a future where more communities benefit from a more connected life, deploying a state-of-the-art fiber network and a customer experience that makes being connected as simple as it should be. For more information, please visit www.brightspeed.com.