Structure Therapeutics Announces Multiple Upcoming Presentations at ObesityWeek® 2024 

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GPCR), a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company developing novel oral small molecule therapeutics for metabolic and pulmonary diseases, today announced multiple upcoming posters at The Obesity Society's Annual Meeting, ObesityWeek®, taking place from November 3-6, 2024 in San Antonio, TX.

Title: Novel Oral Small Molecule Dual Amylin and Calcitonin Receptor Agonists for Obesity Treatment

Poster Number: Poster 128

Date/Time: Sunday, November 3, 7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. CT

Location: Exhibit Hall 4

Title: Drug Design Principles and Pharmacokinetics/Pharmacodynamics of GSBR-1290, a Small Molecule GLP-1RA

Poster Number: Poster 337

Date/Time: Monday, November 4, 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. CT

Location: Exhibit Hall 4

Title: Significant and Clinically Relevant Weight Changes at 12 Weeks with Small Molecule GLP-1RA, GSBR-1290

Poster Number: Poster 342

Date/Time: Monday, November 4, 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. CT

Location: Exhibit Hall 4

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics is a science-driven clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative oral small molecule treatments for chronic metabolic and cardiopulmonary conditions with significant unmet medical needs. Utilizing its next generation structure-based drug discovery platform, the Company has established a robust GPCR-targeted pipeline, featuring multiple wholly-owned proprietary clinical-stage small molecule compounds designed to surpass the scalability limitations of traditional biologic and peptide therapies and be accessible to more patients around the world. For additional information, please visit www.structuretx.com.

Investors:

Danielle Keatley

Structure Therapeutics Inc.

ir@structuretx.com

Media:

Dan Budwick

1AB

Dan@1abmedia.com