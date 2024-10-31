Philippines Wooden Furniture Export Industry Report 2024-2033: Focus on Japan, United States, Singapore, Canada, Netherlands, and South Korea

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Philippines Wooden Furniture Export Research Report 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In the Philippines, wooden furniture is typically made using traditional Philippine craftsmanship and design, reflecting Philippine culture and style.







As an important component of the Philippines' wood and furniture exports, the export of Philippine wooden furniture is influenced by global market demand, international trade conditions, domestic production in Philippines and other factors. According to the analyst, the export volume of Philippine wooden furniture has seen continuous growth in recent years.



The analyst has analyzed that in 2023, the total export value of Philippine wooden furniture reached USD 211 million, and with sustained growth in international demand in 2024, the cumulative export value of Philippine wooden furniture from January to June has already approached USD 92 million. It is expected that market demand for wooden furniture will continue to expand in the coming years.



According to the analyst, countries such as the United States, Singapore, Canada, the Netherlands, South Korea, and Japan are the main destinations for Philippine wooden furniture exports. Among them, Japan is the largest export market, accounting for more than 70% of the total export value of Philippine wooden furniture.



The analyst indicates that from 2021 to 2024, the main companies importing wooden furniture from the Philippines include NIHON SANGYO CO LTD, VINO CO, LTD, and SERENA AND LILY LLC.



Philippine wooden furniture is primarily produced for export, with many exporters being subsidiaries of international wooden furniture manufacturers and distributors operating in the Philippines. Major exporters of Philippine wooden furniture include SCAD SERVICE (S) PTE LTD, CATALINA EMBROIDERIES INC, and BERBEN WOOD INDUSTRIES INC.



Overall, the Philippines, with its abundant wood resources, low labor costs, and favorable trade environment, has become a key global producer and exporter of wooden furniture. As an indispensable part of household life, wooden furniture holds an important position in the furniture market. With ongoing technological advancements and market expansion, the quality and competitiveness of Filipino wooden furniture have further improved. Additionally, the Philippine government continues to support the furniture industry, promoting industry transformation, upgrading, and brand development.



The analyst forecasts that with the global economic recovery and rebound in consumer demand, as well as the joint efforts of the Philippine government and enterprises, the export market for Philippine wooden furniture is expected to expand continuously in the future.



Topics covered:

the Import and Export of Wooden Furniture in the Philippines (2021-2024)

Total Export Volume and Percentage Change of Wooden Furniture in the Philippines (2021-2024)

Total Export Value and Percentage Change of Wooden Furniture in the Philippines (2021-2024)

Total Export Volume and Percentage Change of Wooden Furniture in the Philippines (January-June 2024)

Total Export Value and Percentage Change of Wooden Furniture in the Philippines (January-June 2024)

Average Export Price of Wooden Furniture in the Philippines (2021-2024)

Top 10 Export Destinations for the Philippines Wooden Furniture and their Import Volume

Top 10 Suppliers in the Export Market of Wooden Furniture in the Philippines and their Export Volume

Top 10 Buyers in the Export Market of Wooden Furniture in the Philippines and their Import Volume

How to Find International Distributors and End Users of Wooden Furniture in the Philippines

How Foreign Enterprises Enter the Wooden Furniture Export Market of the Philippines

Forecast for the Export of Wooden Furniture in the Philippines (2024-2033)

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $220 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $347.19 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Philippines



Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of the Philippines

1.1 Geography of the Philippines

1.2 Economic Condition of the Philippines

1.3 Demographics of the Philippines

1.4 Domestic Market of the Philippines

1.5 Recommendations for Foreign Enterprises Entering the Philippines Wooden Furniture Export Market



2 Analysis of Wooden Furniture Exports in the Philippines (2021-2024)

2.1 Export Scale of Wooden Furniture in the Philippines

2.1.1 Export Value of Wooden Furniture in the Philippines

2.1.2 Export Prices of Wooden Furniture in the Philippines

2.1.3 Export Volume of Wooden Furniture in the Philippines

2.1.4 Export Dependency of Wooden Furniture in the Philippines

2.2 Major Destination for Wooden Furniture Exports in the Philippines



3 Analysis of Major Destination for Wooden Furniture Exports in the Philippines (2021-2024)

3.1 Japan

3.1.1 Analysis of the Philippines's Wooden Furniture Export Value and Volume to Japan

3.1.2 Analysis of Average Export Price

3.2 United States

3.2.1 Analysis of the Philippines's Wooden Furniture Export Value and Volume to United States

3.2.2 Analysis of Average Export Price

3.3 Singapore

3.3.1 Analysis of the Philippines's Wooden Furniture Export Value and Volume to Singapore

3.3.2 Analysis of Average Export Price

3.4 Canada

3.5 Netherlands

3.6 South Korea



4 Analysis of Major Buyer in the Export Market of Wooden Furniture in the Philippines (2021-2024)

4.1 NIHON SANGYO CO LTD

4.1.1 Company Introduction

4.1.2 Analysis of Wooden Furniture Imports from the Philippines

4.2 VINO CO, LTD

4.2.1 Company Introduction

4.2.2 Analysis of Wooden Furniture Imports from the Philippines

4.3 SERENA AND LILY LLC

4.3.1 Company Introduction

4.3.2 Analysis of Wooden Furniture Imports from the Philippines



5 Analysis of Major Suppliers in the Export Market of Wooden Furniture in the Philippines (2021-2024)

5.1 SCAD SERVICE (S) PTE LTD

5.1.1 Company Introduction

5.1.2 Analysis of Wooden Furniture Exports

5.2 CATALINA EMBROIDERIES INC

5.2.1 Company Introduction

5.2.2 Analysis of Wooden Furniture Exports

5.3 BERBEN WOOD INDUSTRIES INC

5.3.1 Company Introduction

5.3.2 Analysis of Wooden Furniture Exports



6. Monthly Analysis of Wooden Furniture Exports in the Philippines from 2021 to 2024

6.1 Analysis of Monthly Export Value and Volume

6.2 Forecast of Monthly Average Export Prices



7. Key Factors Affecting Wooden Furniture Exports in the Philippines

7.1 Policy

7.1.1 Current Export Policies

7.1.2 Trend Predictions for Export Policies

7.2 Economic

7.2.1 Market Prices

7.2.2 Growth Trends of Wooden Furniture Production Capacity in the Philippines

7.3 Technology



8. Forecast for the Export of Wooden Furniture in the Philippines, 2024-2033

