Parfin Hires Jiten Varu, Ex-AWS, to Lead International Expansion

London, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Parfin, a leading digital asset infrastructure company driving global finance on blockchain, announces the hiring of Jiten Varu as Head of Growth. The move advances Parfin’s international expansion with a focus on Rayls, its Layer 2 blockchain platform designed for scalability and efficiency, and Parfin Platform, a solution enabling regulated institutions to manage digital assets seamlessly.

With a fresh focus on the EMEA and APAC regions, Parfin aims to position Rayls as the preferred Layer 2 solution for financial institutions globally. This strategy leans into the mature web3 landscape across APAC, in particular, where Parfin hopes to build on the success of the Rayls product in LATAM with Central Bank of Brazil, Santander and DREX(Brazilian CBDC). To support this, Parfin has participated in leading industry events like Merge Madrid, Token2049, and is actively participating in the upcoming Singapore FinTech Festival.

The strategy to bring Jiten on board seeks to draw on his experience with international brands, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), where he served as Industry Leader forFinTech & Web3. With over 20 years of experience in digital acceleration and business development, Jiten will bring his expertise in emerging technologies, including crypto, web3, NFTs, and digital assets, to drive the company's growth in strategic markets such as Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

Jiten is also a key member of investment committees and an advisor and mentor to several startups and organizations in the financial sector, including Algorand Accelerate, Neventa Capital, Outlier Ventures, among others.

At Parfin, Jiten will be responsible for developing and implementing growth strategies that align with the company’s sales and business objectives. He will work closely with the Chief Commercial Officer to build and optimize the sales pipeline, ensuring a continuous flow of opportunities.

Jiten will also focus on engaging potential clients in the Financial Services, driving the adoption of Parfin's blockchain platforms. Moreover, he will manage strategic partnerships with financial institutions, fintechs, and institutional investors, co-creating products that expand the company’s market presence.

“Jiten's background in technology and growth within financial markets will be crucial as we expand Rayls and transform digital asset infrastructure in Brazil and beyond,” said Marcos Viriato, CEO of Parfin.

Jiten is a strong advocate of using disruptive technology to create customer-centric operational models, focusing on sustainable value creation and growth accelerators. He joins Parfin at a crucial time, as the company seeks to expand its presence in global markets and continue leading innovation in the digital asset sector.

“Parfin has created a powerful blockchain platform, Rayls, which will help several companies around the world. It will be rewarding to be part of this journey and to contribute to the growth of the brand, which has enormous potential,” says Jiten Varu, new Head of Growth at Parfin.

Rayls is the first Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) blockchain system that unifies permissioned and public blockchains while providing enterprise-grade privacy, scalability, interoperability, and decentralisation simultaneously. The system provides tailored solutions for financial use cases, including the tokenization of financial instruments, Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), FMI settlements, intra-institution transactions, and cross-border foreign exchange. Parfin's focus on Rayls and CaaS aims to empower regulated institutions with secure, compliant blockchain solutions. It is leading innovation in the digital asset space and expanding its global footprint, particularly in EMEA and APAC.

Driven by regulatory advancements under the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework and momentum from LATAM implementations Parfin is also expanding its CaaS platform in the EMEA and APAC regions. The CaaS platform is integral to Rayls offering as it helps regulated institutions manage and safeguard digital assets while ensuring compliance and expanding digital offerings.

At Singapore FinTech Festival on November 5th, 2024, Parfin will also be hosting a side event with Zodia Custody.

About Parfin

Parfin is a financial technology company building enterprise-grade software products to allow financial institutions to adopt blockchain rails. Founded in 2019 by seasoned veterans of investment banking (BTG Pactual) and blockchain technology, Parfin is the core developer of Rayls, taking a unified finance (UniFi) approach that enables traditional finance to use the latest blockchain technology with the required level of compliance, security, and privacy. Building blockchain technology products for the world’s leading financial institutions, digital assets traders, and developers, Parfin is paving the way for a world with more efficient, transparent, and inclusive markets. Learn more at https://www.parfin.io.

About Rayls

Rayls is a cutting-edge blockchain technology designed to empower financial institutions with secure, scalable, and compliant solutions. By offering permissioned EVM 'subnet' blockchains, Rayls enables institutions to maintain privacy and regulatory compliance while seamlessly connecting to the broader decentralized finance ecosystem. Leveraging advanced cryptographic techniques such as Zero-Knowledge Proofs and Homomorphic Encryption, Rayls ensures data security and transaction integrity. Developed by leading innovators, including Parfin, Rayls bridges the gap between traditional finance and decentralized networks, accelerating the adoption of Real World Asset (RWA) tokenization and unlocking new financial opportunities globally. Learn more at www.rayls.io.

