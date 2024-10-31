Off-Highway Turbochargers Market Report 2024: $2.45 Billion Size, Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts 2020-2030 by Application, Technology Type, Engine Type, Region, & Country

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Off-Highway Turbochargers Market: Market Size, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast by Application, Technology Type, Engine Type, Region, By Country: 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Off-Highway Turbochargers Market was valued at USD 2.45 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2025-2030.



The Off-Highway Turbochargers Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for fuel-efficient and high-performance engines in industries such as construction, agriculture, and mining. Turbochargers are used to enhance the performance of internal combustion engines by increasing air intake, which improves fuel efficiency and power output. In off-highway vehicles, such as construction machinery, agricultural equipment, and mining trucks, turbochargers play a critical role in ensuring that engines meet the high-performance requirements while adhering to stringent emissions regulations.



The global focus on reducing emissions and improving fuel efficiency has led to the widespread adoption of turbochargers in off-highway vehicles. Government regulations, particularly in regions such as Europe and North America, are becoming increasingly stringent, requiring manufacturers to produce engines that emit fewer pollutants. Turbocharging technology allows engines to meet these requirements without sacrificing power or performance, making it an essential component in the design of off-highway vehicles.



In addition to regulatory drivers, the growing need for higher productivity and efficiency in industries such as agriculture and construction has further boosted the demand for turbocharged engines. Turbochargers allow vehicles to operate more efficiently, reducing fuel consumption and operating costs while increasing the engine's power and durability. As off-highway vehicle manufacturers continue to innovate and incorporate advanced technologies, the demand for turbochargers is expected to rise.



Segment Insights



The agriculture equipment segment holds the largest share of the Off-Highway Turbochargers Market, accounting for around 40% of the market in 2023. The rising demand for high-performance tractors and harvesting machines is a key driver of this segment. The construction equipment segment is also witnessing growth, driven by the need for fuel-efficient and powerful machinery in construction and infrastructure projects.



Geographical Insights



The Asia-Pacific region dominates the Off-Highway Turbochargers Market, driven by the increasing demand for agricultural and construction equipment in countries like China and India. The rapid industrialization and urbanization in the region have fueled the demand for high-performance off-highway vehicles. The Americas also hold a significant share, with a strong focus on reducing emissions and improving engine efficiency in industries like mining and agriculture.

Strategic Movements: Tracking Competitive Developments and Key Players in the Market

Competitive Positioning

Companies' Competitive Positioning

Market Position Matrix

Market Share Analysis of Off-Highway Turbochargers Market

Company Profiles

MAN Energy Solutions SE

Wabtech Corporation

MTU Friedrichshafen GmbH

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engine & Turbocharger, Ltd

Cummins Inc.

BorgWarner Turbo Systems GmbH

Kompressorenbau Bannewitz GmbH

Accelleron (ABB LTD.)





Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Background

1.1 Scope and Product Outlook

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Research Methodology



2. Analyst Recommendations



3. Global Off-Highway Turbochargers Market: Historic and Forecast

3.1 Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Global Off-Highway Turbochargers Market

3.2 Off-Highway Turbochargers Market Type Matrix

3.3 Global Off-Highway Turbochargers Market: Dashboard

3.4 Global Off-Highway Turbochargers Market: Market Size and CAGR, By Value, 2020-2030 (USD Million & CAGR)

3.5 Global Off-Highway Turbochargers Market: Market Value Assessment

3.6 Assessment Degree of Impact of COVID-19 on Global Off-Highway Turbochargers Market

3.7 Global Off-Highway Turbochargers Market Segmentation: By Application

3.7.1 Global Off-Highway Turbochargers Market, By Application Overview

3.7.2 Global Off-Highway Turbochargers Market Attractiveness Index, By Application (2025-2030)

3.7.3 Global Off-Highway Turbochargers Market Size, By Agriculture Equipment, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7.4 Global Off-Highway Turbochargers Market Size, By Construction Equipment, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7.5 Global Off-Highway Turbochargers Market Size, By Industrial Machinery, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7.6 Global Off-Highway Turbochargers Market Size, By Mining, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7.7 Global Off-Highway Turbochargers Market Size, By Other Applications, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8 Global Off-Highway Turbochargers Market Segmentation: By Technology Type

3.8.1 Global Off-Highway Turbochargers Market, By Technology Type Overview

3.8.2 Global Off-Highway Turbochargers Market Attractiveness Index, By Technology Type (2025-2030)

3.8.3 Global Off-Highway Turbochargers Market Size, By Twin-Turbo , By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8.4 Global Off-Highway Turbochargers Market Size, By Single Turbo, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8.5 Global Off-Highway Turbochargers Market Size, By Variable Geometry Turbo (VGT), By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8.6 Global Off-Highway Turbochargers Market Size, By Electro-Assist Turbo (EAT), By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.9 Global Off-Highway Turbochargers Market Segmentation: By Engine Type

3.9.1 Global Off-Highway Turbochargers Market, By Engine Type Overview

3.9.2 Global Off-Highway Turbochargers Market Attractiveness Index, By Engine Type (2025-2030)

3.9.3 Global Off-Highway Turbochargers Market Size, By Low & Medium-Speed Engine , By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.9.4 Global Off-Highway Turbochargers Market Size, By High Speed Engine, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)



4. Off-Highway Turbochargers Market, Region Analysis

4.1 Regional Coverage of the Study

4.2 Regional Snapshot

