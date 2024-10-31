CrowdStreet Expands Executive Team with Additions of Seasoned Industry Veterans Shaun Mulreed and Rodes Ponzer

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrowdStreet , the private market investment platform dedicated to helping members reach new financial ambitions, today announced the addition of Shaun Mulreed as Chief Operating Officer and Rodes Ponzer as Chief Marketing Officer. Coming on the heels of newly appointed Chief Executive Officer John Imbriglia in July, the trio brings a combined 80+ years of experience across financial services, marketing and operations. These new additions will enable CrowdStreet to further enhance its investment platform and ultimately create the best possible member experience.

“Shaun and Rodes are seasoned veterans who have proven track records of scaling financial services companies and driving long-term growth by keeping the customer at the core of the brand strategy,” said John Imbriglia, Chief Executive Officer of CrowdStreet. “Today’s appointments provide the leadership to drive our continued growth and reinforce our commitment to deliver an industry-leading platform that will unlock new financial wealth for our members.”

Shaun Mulreed joins as Chief Operating Officer with nearly 20 years of experience in finance, legal and operations functions across financial technology, alternative asset management and real estate finance sectors. His trusted expertise ranges from startups to publicly traded companies, and he has been instrumental in driving healthy growth of financial technology businesses. Previously, Shaun served as COO at Syncracy Capital, a thesis-driven hedge fund focused on digital assets, as well as COO of Starship, a direct-to-consumer fintech company. Earlier in his career, Shaun served as the first General Counsel for iCapital, a leading alternative investment marketplace for financial advisors, wealth managers, and asset managers.

Rodes Ponzer joins as Chief Marketing Officer with over 20 years of experience in advertising and brand-building, helping organizations grow revenue and profitability. Before joining CrowdStreet, he founded his own marketing agency, Rodes Advisory, to help startups and early stage growth companies achieve success. He also served as Global Brand Leader for TBWA\Chiat\Day, where he played a key role in transforming Accenture’s brand. Additionally, he worked at Saatchi & Saatchi for over ten years, leading the international expansion of Pampers and the revitalization of Cheerios.

This newly expanded executive team will enable CrowdStreet to achieve its strategic vision of building upon its position as the leading direct-to-consumer private market investment platform. CrowdStreet is building a platform rooted in service to its members through trusted educational content and resources and investment opportunities that enable members to reach their financial goals.

“Since John joined in July, he has been laser-focused on building a team that will help CrowdStreet achieve its next phase of growth,” said Jeff Hinck, Rally Ventures, Board Member of CrowdStreet. “Shaun and Rodes complement our existing executive team well, and they put us in a great position to not only provide tremendous value for our current members, but also strengthen our leadership within the private market investments industry.”

CrowdStreet has helped tens of thousands of investors discover opportunities that align with their financial goals, with billions invested in nearly 800 projects as of October 2024.

About CrowdStreet

CrowdStreet empowers its members to reach their financial ambitions through private market investments. The platform offers a carefully selected marketplace of alternative investment opportunities that have historically only been available for a small group of people. In addition to providing advanced tools, research, and insights to help investors confidently explore these exclusive opportunities, CrowdStreet is also building a member experience rooted in trust and experience – further bridging the gap between investment opportunities and true financial wealth. Learn more at https://www.crowdstreet.com/ .

