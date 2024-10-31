US Marshals add RI man wanted for child’s murder to “15 Most Wanted” list

WASHINGTON – A man wanted in Rhode Island on charges of murder, inflicting serious bodily injury to a child and unlawful flight to avoid prosecution has been added to the U.S. Marshals Service 15 Most Wanted fugitives list with an up to $25,000 reward being offered for information leading to his arrest.



Olalekan Abimbola Olawusi, 48, was charged in Providence with first-degree murder and two counts of inflicting serious bodily injury to a child after Providence Police and Fire personnel found his 3-month-old son bleeding from the mouth and nose at a residence April 3, 2017.



The child was transported to the hospital in cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated to regain a pulse. An examination at the hospital noted 18 injuries at various stages of healing, indicating a pattern of long-term abuse. These injuries included a skull fracture, subdural hematoma, significant brain injury, and fractures of the child’s ribs, clavicle, legs and arms. He was placed on life support but died six months later.



Providence police arrested and charged Olawusi April 20, 2017, with first-degree child abuse. He was released the same day and subsequently fled. The murder charge was added following the infant’s death Oct. 31, 2017.



In November 2017, the Providence Police Department and the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service to locate Olawusi. Subsequent investigation revealed that Olawusi had flown out of John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on June 20, 2017, using his Nigerian passport. Investigators believe Olawusi may be receiving assistance from family members in Nigeria and that he could be a danger to other children.



“Mr. Olawusi is wanted for the abuse and murder of an innocent child, and has fled the country to avoid justice,” said Director Ronald L. Davis of the U.S. Marshals Service. “We have placed Mr. Olawusi on our 15 Most Wanted list due to the heinous crimes he’s committed and the threat he continues to pose to the public. The USMS will exhaust all resources necessary to bring him to justice for his family and the community.”



Olawusi, who uses the alias Olekun Olawusi, stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.



Information regarding his whereabouts may be reported to the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED2 (926-8332) or via the USMS Tips App.



Created in 1983, the USMS 15 Most Wanted fugitive program draws attention to some of the country’s most dangerous and high-profile fugitives. These fugitives tend to be career criminals with histories of violence who pose a significant threat to public safety. Generally, 15MW fugitives are considered the “worst of the worst” and can include murderers, sex offenders, major drug kingpins, organized crime figures and individuals wanted for high-profile financial crimes. Since the program began in 1983, more than 250 15MW fugitive cases have been closed.



The USMS has a long history of providing assistance and expertise to other federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies in support of their fugitive investigations. Working with authorities at the federal, state, tribal, and local levels, USMS-led fugitive task forces arrested more than 73,000 fugitives and cleared nearly 86,000 warrants in FY 2023.



