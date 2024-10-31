RWE and Rivian sign 15-year power purchase agreement for clean electricity supply from 127-megawatt Champion Wind Farm in Texas

AUSTIN, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RWE, the third largest renewable energy company in the U.S., today announced it signed a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian for the electricity from an upgraded RWE wind project in West Texas. The PPA underlines RWE’s ability to support the demand for clean electricity from manufacturing, technology and other energy-intensive sectors.

Under the 15-year PPA, electricity from RWE’s Champion Wind, a 127 megawatt (MW) wind farm in Nolan and Mitchell Counties will help supply Rivian’s fast-charging network, the Rivian Adventure Network, with 100% renewable energy. The project contributes to Rivian’s vision for a carbon-free future and commitment to enable 7 billion miles of renewable driving. The Champion Wind farm is currently undergoing upgrades to install new, state-of-the-art turbine nacelles and blades that will extend the lifetime of the facility. The repowering of Champion Wind will be completed in mid-2025.

Christoph Hunfeld, Chief Commercial Officer, RWE Clean Energy: “RWE continues to pursue commercial opportunities to partner with leading innovative companies like Rivian to help decarbonize the grid. We are investing in clean energy projects to support the needs of energy-intensive companies, and PPAs like this one with Rivian facilitate those investments.”

Paul Frey, Vice President of Propulsion, Charging & Adventure Products, Rivian: “Champion Wind is a powerful enabler for Rivian drivers to become active participants in building a cleaner grid every time they charge their vehicle. This project shows the potential to meaningfully decarbonize the grid and support a more circular economy through reuse and recovery of existing infrastructure, all while maintaining highly competitive economics. We are excited to add the Champion project and 127 megawatts of clean energy to Rivian’s growing portfolio, connecting Rivian owners to projects that drive meaningful benefits for our climate, conservation and communities.”

Champion Wind was originally commissioned in 2008, and construction began earlier this year to repower the facility. RWE is partnering with M.A. Mortenson Company to build the project. Siemens Gamesa is supplying 41 turbines with new nacelles and blades on existing towers. The nacelles and blades are being manufactured in the US. In addition, as part of the repowering project, the wind farm will have six new Siemens Gamesa turbines rated at 3.1 MW. When Champion Wind resumes operations, it will generate enough electricity to power nearly 1 billion miles of renewable driving every year or the equivalent of 36,000 homes annually in Texas.

RWE is committed to minimizing waste and reusing or recovering materials at its projects. As part of that commitment, RWE is partnering with REGEN Fiber to repurpose the decommissioned wind turbine blades from Champion, helping to ensure they will not end up in landfills. REGEN Fiber is an Iowa-based company that recycles wind turbine blades to produce reinforcement fibers and additives for the construction industry. REGEN Fiber’s 100% recycled reinforcement fibers are then added to concrete, adding strength and durability, while extending infrastructure’s lifespan.

Powering Communities and Fueling Growth

RWE is committed to partnering with the communities in which it owns and operates renewables facilities to ensure long-term economic benefits, employment opportunities and tax revenues to support local schools, law enforcement, fire districts and other essential services. The upgrades to Champion will extend the wind farm’s operating lifetime, ensuring continued support for local communities in Mitchell and Nolan Counties from the approximately $31 million in tax revenue that will be delivered over the next 20 years.

For more information, visit americas.rwe.com.



About RWE in the US

RWE is a top tier renewable energy company in the United States. With more than 15 years in the U.S. renewables business, the company has an outstanding track record in developing, constructing, and operating renewable energy facilities. The approximately 2,000-person RWE team in the U.S. is fully committed to forging ahead with the clean energy transition in North America. Together with our partners, we develop innovative solutions and drive technological progress for our customers to help re-shape the energy supply for future generations. RWE Clean Energy, a subsidiary of RWE AG, operates a renewable energy portfolio of 9.7 gigawatts (GW) installed capacity of onshore wind, solar and battery storage, making it the number three renewable energy company in the U.S. and the country’s third largest solar owner and operator, present in most U.S. states. RWE Offshore Wind Holdings, a subsidiary of RWE Offshore Wind, is the only U.S. developer with offshore wind lease areas on the East, West and Gulf Coasts, including the company’s first commercial scale floating wind project. As part of the RWE Group’s Growing Green strategy to expand globally its portfolio to more than 65 GW net installed capacity and to invest EUR 55 billion worldwide from 2024 to 2030, the company has earmarked about EUR 20 billion to significantly increase its operating asset base in the U.S. This is backed by a project pipeline of more than 36 GW in onshore wind, solar and battery storage and 6 GW of offshore wind, which provides for one of the largest development platforms in the U.S.

About Rivian

Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) is an American automotive manufacturer that develops and builds category-defining electric vehicles and accessories. The company creates innovative and technologically advanced products that are designed to excel at work and play with the goal of accelerating the global transition to zero-emission transportation and energy. Rivian vehicles are built in the United States and are sold directly to consumer and commercial customers. The company provides a full suite of services that address the entire lifecycle of the vehicle and stay true to its mission to keep the world adventurous forever. Whether taking families on new adventures or electrifying fleets at scale, Rivian vehicles all share a common goal — preserving the natural world for generations to come. To learn more, visit www.rivian.com.

Attachment