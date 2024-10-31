KALMAR CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 31 OCTOBER 2024 AT 15:30 PM (EET)

Kalmar Corporation will start to repurchase own shares

The Board of Directors of Kalmar Corporation has decided to exercise the authorisation of the Annual General Meeting of Cargotec Corporation on 30 May 2024 to repurchase the company's own shares. Kalmar will repurchase 250,000 class B shares which are planned to be used as reward payments for Kalmar’s share-based incentive programmes. The shares will be purchased at public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. at the market price. The repurchases will start on 4 November 2024 at the earliest. According to the authorisation given to the Board of Directors by Cargotec’s Annual General Meeting, the maximum number of shares that can be acquired is 952,000 class A shares and 5,448,000 class B shares.

On 31 October 2024, Kalmar held no own class B shares.

About Kalmar

Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,200 people. In 2023, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 2.0 billion. www.kalmarglobal.com

