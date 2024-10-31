Vietnam Carbon Black Import Research Report, 2021-2024 & 2024-2033

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Carbon Black Import Research Report 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Vietnam's total carbon black imports reached USD $362 million in 2023. With even stronger demand expected in 2024, the cumulative value of carbon black imports from January to May has already approached USD $179 million, and further growth is projected in the coming years.

Vietnam's fast economic development and the rapid growth of its manufacturing sector have driven a continuous increase in the demand for carbon black, especially in sectors such as construction, automotive parts, electronics, and rubber products. However, due to the weak foundation of Vietnam's carbon black industry and limited production capacity, the country's carbon black demand largely depends on imports.

Currently, China, the United States, Europe, and India are the major global producers of carbon black, with significant production capacity and technological advantages. According to the analyst, China is the world's largest carbon black producer, occupying a prominent position in the global supply market due to its low production costs and large output. From a market demand perspective, the global carbon black market has shown a growing trend over the past few years, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, where demand for carbon black has increased significantly due to rapid economic growth and accelerated industrialization.



The analyst has analyzed that, Vietnam's main sources of carbon black imports include China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Russia. Among these, China has become a key source for Vietnam's carbon black imports because of its proximity, complete industrial supply chain, and high product cost-effectiveness. From 2021 to 2024, China, India, and South Korea were the top three sources of carbon black imports for Vietnam. Major companies exporting carbon black to Vietnam include PCBL LIMITED, SAILUN GROUP HONGKONG CO LIMITED, and BIRLA CARBON (THAILAND) PUBLIC CO LTD. Between 2021 and 2024, the main importers of carbon black in Vietnam were manufacturers in industries such as rubber and tire production, including companies like SAILUN (VIETNAM) CO LTD, KENDA RUBBER (VIETNAM) CO LTD, and KUMHO TIRE VIETNAM CO LTD.



Overall, the analyst forecasts that, as Vietnam's economy continues to grow and its industries upgrade, the demand for carbon black in the country is expected to keep rising. Due to Vietnam's limited domestic production capacity, which cannot meet market demand, carbon black imports are expected to increase steadily over the coming years.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $410 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $854.38 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Vietnam





