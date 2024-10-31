BW Energy Limited – Prospectus approved for listing of bonds



Reference is made to the announcement by BW Energy Limited (the "Company") on 7 June 2024 about the successful completion of a new senior unsecured bond issue with an initial issue amount of USD 100 million with ISIN NO 0013259663 (the "Bonds").



The Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway has today approved a prospectus prepared by the Company in connection with the application for admission to trading and listing of the Bonds on the Euronext Oslo Børs. The admission to listing of the bonds is expected on or about 4 November 2024.

The prospectus will be made available on the company's website: www.bwenergy.no/investors/



For further information, please contact:

Brice Morlot, CFO BW Energy, +33.7.81.11.41.16 ir@bwenergy.com



About BW Energy:

BW Energy Limited is a growth E&P company with a differentiated strategy targeting proven offshore oil and gas reservoirs through low risk phased developments. The Company has access to existing production facilities to reduce time to first oil and cashflow with lower investments than traditional offshore developments. The Company's assets are 73.5% of the producing Dussafu Marine licence offshore Gabon, 100% interest in the Golfinho and Camarupim fields, a 76.5% interest in the BM-ES-23 block in, a 95% interest in the Maromba field in Brazil and a 95% interest in the Kudu field in Namibia, all operated by BW Energy. Total net 2P+2C reserves and resources were 580 million barrels of oil equivalents at the start of 2024.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.