Vietnam Polyethylene Import Research Report 2024: United States, China, Singapore, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Thailand Analysis 2021-2024 & Forecasts 2024-2033

Vietnam's manufacturing industry has developed rapidly, with significant expansion potential in the plastic industry and its downstream sectors such as construction, automotive parts manufacturing, electrical cables, textiles, and daily necessities. According to the publisher, in 2023, Vietnam's plastic raw material imports amounted to 6.82 million tons and US$ 9.76 billion. It is expected that in 2024, Vietnam's plastic product exports will reach US$ 3.15 billion, indicating robust demand for synthetic resins in Vietnam's downstream industries and increasing market demand for synthetic resins in Vietnam. Vietnam is highly dependent on imported polyethylene resin.







High-density polyethylene (HDPE) features high crystallinity and a high melting point, showcasing exceptional impact resistance and chemical durability, along with high mechanical strength. It is commonly used to manufacture pipes, bottles, containers, toys, and industrial products, especially suitable for applications requiring strength and durability. Low-density polyethylene (LDPE) has lower crystallinity and a melting point, exhibiting good flexibility and transparency, with excellent processing performance. It is typically used to produce films, packaging materials, plastic bags, container lids, and insulation layers for wires and cables, suitable for products requiring softness and transparency. Globally, polyethylene is extensively applied in food packaging, agricultural films, water pipelines, household items, and automotive parts.



Key polyethylene producers in the Asia-Pacific region and globally include SABIC, ExxonMobil, Total, Sinopec, and PetroChina.



Vietnam's domestic capacity for plastic industry raw materials is insufficient, with about 70% of raw materials being imported, indicating high reliance on imports. In 2023, Vietnam's total polyethylene resin imports amounted to nearly US$ 2.3 billion, with low-density polyethylene exceeding US$ 1.4 billion and high-density polyethylene nearing US$ 900 million. Based on the publisher's data, from January to May 2024, Vietnam's cumulative polyethylene resin imports have approached US$ 1 billion, with low-density polyethylene nearing US$ 600 million and high-density polyethylene close to US$ 400 million, indicating continuous growth in market demand for polyethylene resin in Vietnam.



In Vietnam, with the rapid economic development and industrialization process, the demand for polyethylene continues to increase. Vietnam primarily relies on imports to meet the domestic market demand for polyethylene. Local Vietnamese enterprises and multinational companies are jointly participating in the competition in the polyethylene market, with market demand mainly concentrated in packaging materials, construction materials, and agricultural films. According to the publisher, from 2021 to 2024, the primary sources of Vietnam's polyethylene imports include Singapore, South Korea, and Saudi Arabia. Major companies exporting low-density polyethylene to Vietnam include IVICT and SABIC, while key companies exporting high-density polyethylene include BOROUGE PTE LTD, etc.



In Vietnam, the main importers of polyethylene are producers, distributors, and logistics companies of plastic materials and products, primarily foreign-funded enterprises, many of which are subsidiaries of multinational corporations in Vietnam. According to the publisher, key companies importing low-density polyethylene in Vietnam include STAVIAN CHEMICAL and TAN PHONG PACKING CO., LTD, while major companies importing high-density polyethylene include OPEC PLASTICS JSC.



Overall, with the growth of Vietnam's population and the continuous advancement of its manufacturing industry, the demand for polyethylene will continue to increase. The publisher predicts that in the coming years, Vietnam's polyethylene imports will maintain a growth trend.



Topics covered:

The Import and Export of Polyethylene in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Total Import Volume of Polyethylene in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Total Import Value and Growth Rate of Polyethylene in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Total Import Value and Growth Rate of Polyethylene in Vietnam (January-May 2024)

Average Import Price of Polyethylene in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Top 10 Sources of Polyethylene Imports in Vietnam and Their Supply Volume

Top 10 Suppliers in the Import Market of Polyethylene in Vietnam and Their Supply Volume

Top 10 Importers of Polyethylene in Vietnam and Their Import Volume

How to Find Distributors and End Users of Polyethylene in Vietnam

How Foreign Enterprises Enter the Plastic Raw Material Market of Vietnam

Forecast for the Import of Polyethylene in Vietnam (2024-2033)

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.35 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $3.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.5% Regions Covered Vietnam





Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of Vietnam

1.1 Geography of Vietnam

1.2 Economic Condition of Vietnam

1.3 Demographics of Vietnam

1.4 Domestic Market of Vietnam

1.5 Recommendations for Foreign Enterprises Entering the Vietnam Plastic Raw Material Market



2 Analysis of Polyethylene Imports in Vietnam (2021-2024)

2.1 Import Scale of Polyethylene in Vietnam

2.1.1 Import Value and Volume of Polyethylene in Vietnam

2.1.2 Import Prices of Polyethylene in Vietnam

2.1.3 Apparent Consumption of Polyethylene in Vietnam

2.1.4 Import Dependency of Polyethylene in Vietnam

2.2 Major Sources of Polyethylene Imports in Vietnam



3 Analysis of Major Sources of Polyethylene Imports in Vietnam (2021-2024)

3.1 Singapore

3.1.1 Analysis of Import Value and Volume

3.1.2 Analysis of Average Import Price

3.2 South Korea

3.2.1 Analysis of Import Value and Volume

3.2.2 Analysis of Average Import Price

3.3 Saudi Arabia

3.3.1 Analysis of Import Value and Volume

3.3.2 Analysis of Average Import Price

3.4 Thailand

3.5 United States

3.6 China



4 Analysis of Major Suppliers in the Import Market of Polyethylene in Vietnam (2021-2024)

4.1 SABIC

4.1.1 Company Profile

4.1.2 Analysis of Polyethylene Exports to Vietnam

4.2 IVICT

4.2.1 Company Profile

4.2.2 Analysis of Polyethylene Exports to Vietnam

4.3 BOROUGE PTE LTD.

4.3.1 Company Profile

4.3.2 Analysis of Polyethylene Exports to Vietnam



5 Analysis of Major Importers in the Import Market of Polyethylene in Vietnam (2021-2024)

5.1 STAVIAN CHEMICAL

5.1.1 Company Profile

5.1.2 Analysis of Polyethylene Imports

5.2 TAN PHONG PACKING CO, LTD.

5.2.1 Company Profile

5.2.2 Analysis of Polyethylene Imports

5.3 OPEC PLASTICS JSC

5.3.1 Company Profile

5.3.2 Analysis of Polyethylene Imports



6. Monthly Analysis of Polyethylene Imports in Vietnam from 2021 to 2024

6.1 Analysis of Monthly Import Value and Volume

6.2 Forecast of Monthly Average Import Prices



7. Key Factors Affecting Polyethylene Imports in Vietnam

7.1 Policy

7.1.1 Current Import Policies

7.1.2 Trend Predictions for Import Policies

7.2 Economic

7.2.1 Market Prices

7.2.2 Growth Trends of Polyethylene Production Capacity in Vietnam

7.3 Technology



8. Forecast for the Import of Polyethylene in Vietnam, 2024-2033

