Bitsgap AI Assistant Hits $9M in User Investments, Generating $200K in Profits

Tallinn, Estonia, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitsgap, a leading platform for automated crypto trading, has seen remarkable traction for its recently launched AI Assistant feature. Within a few weeks since its announcement, users have entrusted more than $9 million to the AI-powered trading bot, generating a combined profit of $200K. Additionally, 10% of Bitsgap's PRO subscribers have already started utilizing the AI Assistant, highlighting its growing appeal among experienced traders.

The AI Assistant offers automated, data-driven insights, empowering users to maximize returns by managing their portfolios efficiently. It analyzes thousands of pairs across multiple exchanges, identifying the most profitable trading strategies based on advanced algorithms and backtesting. With tools such as portfolio management and take-profit functionality for entire bot groups, the AI Assistant has quickly become a must-have tool for Bitsgap users.

Portfolio management is one of our most interesting features of Bitsgap PRO subscription, as it allows users to fully automate the diversification of bot trading.

“We are thrilled to see such strong adoption of our AI Assistant in such a short time,” said Max Kalmykov, CEO of Bitsgap. “The rapid growth in user deposits and profits is a testament to the effectiveness of AI in navigating the crypto market. Our goal is to provide users with cutting-edge tools that simplify trading and consistently deliver results.”

To further guide traders in these rapidly evolving markets, Bitsgap is also excited to announce the release of its Crypto Trading Global Outlook 2024, available now on the Bitsgap website. The report covers key trends shaping the crypto trading landscape, including the rise of AI and algorithmic trading, increased adoption of trading bots, and the growing importance of regulatory compliance.

As the trading landscape evolves, Bitsgap remains committed to providing innovative solutions that empower traders at all levels.

About Bitsgap

Bitsgap is a leading crypto aggregator, connecting over 15 exchanges and serving a community of 600,000+ traders. Its cloud-based platform offers a comprehensive suite of manual and automated trading tools, including smart orders, trading bots, and portfolio management. Renowned for its DCA and GRID trading bots, Bitsgap has facilitated over 5 million bot activations and surpassed $300 billion in trading volume in 2022.

For more information, please visit www.bitsgap.com.

