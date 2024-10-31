Outset Partners with User Interviews for Qualitative Research

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outset , the first AI-moderated research platform providing the scale and speed of a survey with the depth of a one-to-one interview, announced today a partnership with User Interviews , a leader in the research participant recruitment market.

Participant quality is critical to great research. With User Interviews, it’s simple to run high-quality research with their massive (>5 million) pool of participants. And unlike others, users can target professional segments, demographic groups, consumer behavior, or any niche audiences leveraging their AI-powered matching system.

With this partnership, User Interviews is now integrated with Outset, including Outset Interactive , a new tool which enables researchers, designers and product managers to leverage AI moderators to conduct Usability Testing. Outset customers can now for the first time access B2B panels for research through User Interviews.

“Today, we’re announcing an exciting new partnership with Outset as our first AI-moderated research partner for our recruitment API,” said Basel Fakhoury, CEO and Co-founder of User Interviews. “This partnership will allow our industry-leading participant network to support Outset’s cutting edge AI-moderated research tools. We’re particularly excited about their newest usability testing functionality through Outset Interactive.”

Whether businesses are learning about a new market, diving into user journeys, testing new concepts or designs, or getting feedback about their product, the combination of Outset and User Interviews will let them get deeper, more actionable qualitative research done at a speed and scale that was never possible.

How it Works

Outset customers can now access User Interviews right from the ‘Recruit’ tab where users can select who they are looking for from a robust list of filters and groupings. Once published, User Interviews will automatically find the right people and send them through Outset’s AI-led interviews.

This partnership makes it easier than ever for Outset customers to conduct AI-moderated research at scale with:

Instant Access to Over 5 Million Participants worldwide

Outset customers can now tap into the massive User Interviews panel of over 5 million participants with just a click. And with the multilingual capabilities of Outset’s AI moderator, global reach is even more essential.

Convenient B2B Recruitment Options

With the User Interviews partnership, Outset customers can now easily access a broad range of professional segments, making it an ideal solution for B2B researchers who need targeted respondent pools to gather precise insights from specific industries or job functions. High quality participants

User Interviews is known for highly engaged participants who are vetted and verified to ensure quality, so customers will have peace of mind. All-in-One Research Platform

No need to juggle multiple platforms—Outset now enables end-to-end research in one place, from participant recruitment and screening to AI-moderated sessions and data synthesis, streamlining workflows for maximum efficiency.

According to Aaron Cannon, Co-Founder and CEO of Outset, “Our integration with User Interviews is here to make research smoother, faster, and more scalable than ever, so businesses and B2B researchers can focus on uncovering the insights that matter most in hours, not weeks.”

About Outset

Outset is the first AI-moderated research platform providing the scale and speed of a survey with the depth of a one-to-one interview. Designed to help Fortune 500 enterprises obtain deep, qualitative research results quickly, Outset leverages AI to conduct and synthesize video interviews to inform strategic business decisions. Dozens of enterprises, including WeightWatchers, Away and Opendoor rely on Outset to deliver in-depth data results and insights faster than traditional survey methods. Learn more at http://outset.ai.

