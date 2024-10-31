Non-Drug Eluting Device Market Analysis Report 2024: Global Size, Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts 2020-2030

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-Drug Eluting Device Market: Market Size, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast by Application, Material Type, End-User, Region, By Country: 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Non-Drug Eluting Device Market was valued at USD 6.52 billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2025-2030.



The Non-Drug Eluting Device Market is witnessing steady growth, primarily driven by the increasing demand for medical devices that do not rely on drug delivery mechanisms but are crucial in managing various medical conditions. Non-drug eluting devices, such as bare-metal stents, catheters, and implantable medical devices, are widely used in procedures where drug elution is not necessary, or where a more mechanical or structural intervention is required. These devices play a key role in the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, orthopedic conditions, and general surgeries.



In the cardiovascular sector, bare-metal stents remain in use for certain patient populations, despite the widespread adoption of drug eluting stents. These stents offer structural support to arteries without releasing drugs, making them suitable for patients who may not benefit from drug elution or those at risk of complications. The demand for non-drug eluting devices is also growing in the orthopedic sector, where devices such as spinal implants and joint replacements are critical for treating musculoskeletal disorders and injuries.



Moreover, advancements in material science and engineering have led to the development of more durable, biocompatible, and patient-friendly non-drug eluting devices. The increasing focus on minimally invasive surgical procedures, which often rely on non-drug eluting devices like catheters and guidewires, has further driven market growth. As healthcare systems worldwide aim to improve patient outcomes and reduce recovery times, the adoption of these devices is expected to continue rising.



The cardiovascular segment dominates the Non-Drug Eluting Device Market, representing around 50% of the market in 2023. Bare-metal stents and other cardiovascular devices remain essential for certain patient groups.



The Americas dominate the Non-Drug Eluting Device Market, largely due to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and ongoing innovations in medical device technologies. The Asia-Pacific region is also experiencing significant growth, driven by rising healthcare expenditure and increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures.

