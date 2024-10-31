Tomarket Launches First FarmingPool in Telegram Ecosystem to Unlock Early Rewards For Users

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tomarket, a prominent mini-app in the TON ecosystem, has launched a new feature, FarmingPool, designed to enhance user engagement and facilitate community rewards. As the first FarmingPool on Telegram, this initiative aims to connect Tomarket’s users with carefully vetted projects, providing an efficient platform for earning crypto rewards.

Through FarmingPool, users can stake Tomarket's official token, $TOMA, or complete referral tasks to earn points and participate in airdrops from selected projects. FarmingPool creates additional earning opportunities, allowing all users to capitalize on new ventures from the outset. Additionally, Tomarket leverages its substantial traffic to support project growth by connecting users with high-quality initiatives. This approach not only enhances individual earning potential but also fosters a vibrant and thriving community.

With a mission to build a community-focused ecosystem, Tomarket has announced that 80% of TOMA tokens will be allocated directly to the community. The Token Generation Event (TGE) for $TOMA will take place on October 31 at 23:59 (GMT+8). The TGE will use a tiered system to evaluate user activity for distribution, with users achieving L4 Bronze status or higher eligible for the airdrop—making active participation even more rewarding.

Since its launch four months ago, Tomarket has grown exponentially, reaching over 40 million users and establishing itself as one of the top three Telegram Mini-Apps. Tomarket's success is attributed to its tailored strategy within the Telegram and TON ecosystems, offering a unique blend of gaming and earning elements that make Web3 opportunities more accessible to Web2 users. The investments from Bitget Wallet and Foresight X have also enabled Tomarket to continually expand its offerings, leveraging its market influence to connect users with valuable digital assets.

Looking ahead, Tomarket is soon to unveil a roadmap focused on empowering its community with richer rewards and deeper engagement.

"Web3's true strength lies in community-driven ecosystems," says Miles, Tomarket's Core Contributor. "Our roadmap will expand opportunities for users to connect, earn, and grow within the Telegram ecosystem, enhancing their experience while solidifying Tomarket as a leading force in the Telegram & TON space."

For more details about Tomarket's news, users can refer to Tomarket's Telegram announcements.

About Tomarket

Tomarket is your all-in-one platform for gaming, earning, and trading on Telegram & TON. No more jumping between different platforms—play games, earn tokens, and trade them all in one place. Tomarket is backed by Foresight X and Bitget Wallet.

For more information, users can visit：Website | Twitter | Telegram

Contact

PR team

media@tomarket.ai