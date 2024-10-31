new look, same power: mophie® unveils new brand identity, redesigned website and logo

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mophie®, a leading brand in power and innovator of intelligent solutions for mobile devices, today announces a new brand identity, including a refreshed website (mophie.com), and corporate logo. The new website and branding represent a major evolution for mophie, reflecting the company’s commitment to innovation, user experience, and providing powerful charging solutions. The updated website features a modern design and enhanced navigation, making it easier than ever for customers to explore mophie’s range of best-selling products. At the same time, the new brand identity aims to embody mophie’s forward-thinking approach and dedication to delivering top-tier charging solutions that empower users to stay powerful.



In celebration of the new logo and brand identity, mophie today announced the Juice Pack cellphone battery case for iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, as well as two limited-edition Powerstation Plus power banks that bear elements of the company’s new brand identity. The newest iteration of the Juice Pack expands mophie’s robust range of portable charging solutions, offering a convenient way to keep devices powered throughout the day. Tailored specifically for iPhone 16, Juice Pack contains an internal 2,800-3,600 mAh lithium-ion battery, providing ample capacity to ensure users stay powered without interruptions. Product features include:

A key enhancement with the iPhone 16-compatible Juice Pack is its integrated passive magnet, allowing users to easily attach Qi2 and MagSafe-compatible accessories, such as car mounts, wallets, and stands. This feature offers greater flexibility and convenience, letting users easily secure iPhone in various setups whether at home, in the car, or on the move.

Staying true to mophie’s legacy of smart power management, the updated Juice Pack features the advanced Priority Plus pass-through charging technology. This intelligent feature delivers power first to iPhone when connected to an external power source, and then recharges the battery case itself. This guarantees a seamless and efficient charging experience, minimizing downtime for users.

Designed with user comfort in mind, Juice Pack for iPhone 16 offers a soft-touch finish using a premium acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) material, ensuring a comfortable grip that feels great in the hand. Despite the robust internal battery, the case maintains a slim and ergonomic profile, with strategically reinforced edges that provide protection against everyday bumps and drops.



In a continued effort toward sustainability, mophie has incorporated up to 50% post-consumer recycled materials into the Juice Pack for iPhone 16.1 A product feature video may be found HERE.

Additional Juice Pack Technical Specifications:

iPhone 16: contains an internal 2,800 mAh battery

L: 16.91 mm (0.67 in)

W: 75.6 mm (2.97 in)

H: 161.34 mm (6.35 in)



iPhone 16 Pro: contains an internal 2,800 mAh battery

L: 17.3 mm (0.68 in)

W: 75.45 mm (2.97 in)

H: 163.85 mm (6.45 in)



iPhone 16 Pro Max: contains an internal 3,600 mAh battery

L: 17.3 mm (0.68 in)

W: 81.1 mm (3.19 in)

H: 174 mm (6.85 in)



Availability:

The mophie Juice Pack for iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max ($100) and the limited-edition Powerstation Plus ($100) are available today at mophie.com. Each product includes a two-year manufacturer’s warranty, offering peace of mind with each purchase.2

1Recycled material is certified through a third-party.

2mophie warrants these products against defects in materials and workmanship under normal use for a period of two (2) years from the date of retail purchase by the original end-user consumer. See mophie.com/pages/warranty-policy for more details.

iPhone is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Other marks are the property of their respective owners.

About mophie

mophie, a ZAGG brand, is a leading brand in power and an award-winning designer and manufacturer that empowers the mobile world to Stay Powerful®. Widely acclaimed for innovative mobile solutions, mophie is the proud developer of the original Juice Pack. As an innovator in wireless charging, portable chargers, cables, and wall adapters, mophie products are recognized for style and engineered for performance, providing a seamless integration of hardware and design. mophie products are available in more than 130 countries, and can be found at Apple, Best Buy, Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile stores, as well as other leading retailers. Visit mophie.com and follow us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram.

