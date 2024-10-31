ACSA 2024 Conference Brings the Construction Community to Build Excellence

Edmonton, Alberta, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alberta Construction Safety Association (ACSA) invites the media to attend the sold-out 2024 Conference, Safety Foundations: Constructing a Culture of Excellence, on November 6 and 7 at River Cree Resort in Edmonton. The conference brings together members and partners, including leaders and experts, to discuss and tackle construction challenges and explore practical solutions that help business owners, supervisors, and workers improve safety outcomes.

"Safety is a shared responsibility, and this conference provides a unique opportunity for the construction community to come together, share insights, and build a stronger safety culture," said Mark Hoosein, ACSA's CEO. "We're committed to helping our members continuously improve safety outcomes while enhancing their business success."

Industry data shows that first-year workers account for over half of all construction site injuries, while two-thirds of workers express concern about workplace psychological health and safety. The homebuilding sector, in particular, faces one of the highest rates of injury, which could be due to a lack of stringent safety regulations.



Interview opportunities are available upon request, with keynote speakers Randy Spracklin from HGTV Canada's Rock Solid Builds, Canadian Paralympian Kevin Rempel and ACSA CEO Mark Hoosein. Mark is also available for pre-conference interviews on November 5.

ACSA also invites media to attend the Safety Excellence Awards on the evening of November 6, celebrating champions in construction safety across the province.

For more information, visit: youracsa.ca/acsa-conference.

Dates: ACSA Conference: November 6 and November 7, 2024

ACSA Safety Excellence Awards: November 6, 2024, at 6 p.m. Location: River Cree Resort

300 East Lapotac Boulevard, Enoch, AB Parking: Parking at the venue is free of charge. Media contact: Kelly Vail, Corporate Communications

780-965-1965 | media@youracsa.ca

About ACSA: With over 56,000 member companies, the Alberta Construction Safety Association (ACSA), a member-focused, industry-funded not-for-profit organization, is Alberta's largest certifying partner. Recognizing that safety is a collective effort, ACSA works with members and industry experts to foster safety and business excellence.



In 2023, ACSA provided training to over 21,500 workers, giving them the skills and knowledge to reduce incidents and improve the safety culture in their organizations. ACSA is a certifying partner for the Certificate of Recognition (COR), which helps companies reduce injury claims, with COR-certified companies, on average, seeing a 14 per cent decrease in lost-time claims (AB COR Research, Partnership for Work Health and Safety).

