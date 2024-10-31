$895+ Mn Anti-Crease Agent Market Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts 2020-2024 & 2025-2030

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Crease Agent Market: Market Size, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast by Application, Form, Product Type, Region, By Country: 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Anti-Crease Agent Market was valued at USD 895.26 Million and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2025-2030.



The Anti-Crease Agent market is witnessing significant growth, primarily due to the rapid expansion of the textile and apparel sectors. Anti-crease compounds are employed to inhibit the formation of wrinkles in fabric and uphold the texture and quality of textiles during the manufacturing process and while in use. The market for anti-crease agents is projected to experience substantial growth due to the rising demand for top-notch, wrinkle-resistant apparel, particularly in the fashion and home textiles sectors. The market expansion is being driven by advancements in textile chemicals, including environmentally friendly and sustainable anti-crease compositions.



The primary factors influencing the growth of the Anti-Crease Agent market are the growing awareness of fabric care, the rising demand for effective textile processing, and the developments in textile manufacturing technology. The increasing preference for formal and casual clothing that is low-maintenance and does not require extensive ironing has resulted in a higher demand for anti-crease treatments.



Moreover, the utilization of these agents not only improves the visual appeal of the fabric but also prolongs its durability by diminishing fiber strain throughout the processes of washing and wearing. There is an increasing need for textile chemicals that are both eco-friendly and sustainable. This demand is driven by environmental restrictions and the preferences of consumers. Manufacturers are prioritizing the development of non-toxic, biodegradable anti-crease compounds that are in line with global environmental objectives, which is driving the industry forward.



Segment Insights



In terms of application, the garments industry segment dominates the Anti-Crease Agent market, representing around 55% of the market share in 2023. This market is driven by the increasing demand for clothing that is both wrinkle-free and easy to care for, in both casual and formal wear. The home textiles industry, which includes products such as bed linens and curtains, is a major consumer of anti-crease chemicals. This is because there is a growing need for durable and high-quality home furnishings.



Geographical Insights



The Asia-Pacific region dominates the Anti-Crease Agent market due to its extensive textile manufacturing industry and increasing demand for clothing and household textiles. China, India, and Bangladesh are significant markets due to their enormous textile production capabilities and growing exports. Additionally, the region's emphasis on implementing environmentally-friendly textile chemicals to comply with global norms further enhances market expansion.

Key companies in the Global Anti-Crease Agent Market include:

Teijin Limited

Reliance Industries Limited

Toray Chemical Korea, Inc.

Indorama Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

China Petroleum Corporation (Sinopec Corp.)

Bombay Dyeing

Lenzing AG

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont)

Market Segmentation

By Application:

Textiles

Home Furnishings

Garments Industry

Industrial Fabrics

Other Applications

By Form:

Liquid Anti-Crease Agents

Powder Anti-Crease Agents

Gel Anti-Crease Agents

Other Forms

By Product Type:

Silicone-Based Anti-Crease Agents

Non-Silicone Based Anti-Crease Agents

By Geography:

Americas (The United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Americas)

Europe (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Singapore, Indonesia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Israel, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

