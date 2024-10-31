Ultra Mobile Devices (UMD) Market Report 2024-2030: Rising Adoption of 2-in-1 Laptops and Detachable Tablets Sets the Stage for Growth

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ultra Mobile Devices (UMD) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Ultra Mobile Devices (UMD) was estimated at US$228.7 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$316.0 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the ultra mobile devices market is driven by several factors, including technological advancements, changing consumer behavior, and evolving work and learning environments. First and foremost, the increasing adoption of remote work and digital learning has been a primary growth driver, as these environments require portable devices that support productivity and connectivity. UMDs, with their lightweight designs and powerful performance, are ideally suited for these use cases, providing users with the flexibility to work or learn from any location.

The growing trend of device convergence, where consumers seek all-in-one devices that can handle multiple tasks, has also boosted the demand for UMDs, particularly 2-in-1 convertibles and detachable laptops that can function as both a tablet and a laptop. Furthermore, the rise of digital content creation and consumption has spurred demand for devices with high-resolution displays, powerful processors, and long battery life, characteristics that are hallmarks of UMDs.



Another key growth driver is the ongoing development of high-speed internet infrastructure, particularly the rollout of 5G networks. Enhanced connectivity has expanded the functionality of UMDs, enabling cloud-based computing, real-time collaboration, and high-quality video streaming without lag or interruptions. As a result, UMDs have become more capable and attractive for consumers seeking robust performance and connectivity on the go.

In addition, the integration of advanced security features and AI-driven enhancements has made UMDs more appealing to both individual users and enterprises, addressing concerns over data privacy and device management. The entry of new players and product innovations in the market has led to greater competition and a wider range of choices for consumers, further fueling market growth. With the convergence of these factors, the global ultra mobile devices market is poised for sustained expansion, driven by a dynamic interplay of technology, consumer trends, and changing work and lifestyle demands.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Tablets segment, which is expected to reach US$90.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.6%. The Laptops segment is also set to grow at 5.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, which was estimated at $62.1 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 4.5% CAGR to reach $49.7 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 246 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $228.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $316 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Ultra Mobile Devices (UMD) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increased Adoption of UMDs in Remote Work and Distance Learning Expands Addressable Market

Surge in Demand for Ultra Mobile Devices in Enterprise and Professional Applications Fuels Market Growth

Technological Advancements in Battery Life and Power Efficiency Propel Market Expansion

Growing Focus on Seamless Connectivity and Mobility Solutions Strengthens Business Case for Ultra Mobile Devices

Rising Adoption of 2-in-1 Laptops and Detachable Tablets Sets the Stage for Market Growth

Surge in Use of Ultra Mobile Devices in Gaming and Entertainment Applications Expands Market Opportunities

Increased Utilization of UMDs in Healthcare and Telemedicine Fuels Market Demand

Growing Adoption of Ultra Mobile Devices in Travel and Hospitality Industries Bodes Well for Market Growth

Technological Advancements in Display Technologies and Touchscreen Interfaces Propel Market Growth

Surge in Demand for Ultra Mobile Devices in Education and Learning Solutions Bodes Well for Market Growth

Technological Innovations in Foldable and Flexible Display Technologies Propel Market Expansion

COMPETITION

Apple, Inc.

ASUSTeK Computer, Inc.

Dell EMC

Google LLC

Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP

HTC Corporation

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sony Corporation

