HIKMICRO Unveils Cutting-Edge 1280 Thermal Imaging Devices for Hunting Market

HIKMICRO launches two 1280 thermal imaging devices: the HABROK Pro HX60L(N) binocular and STELLAR 3.0 SX60L 3.0 scope. They offer hunters image clarity and detail, featuring advanced technology like 4K UHD cameras, high-sensitivity sensors, and long-range detection capabilities.





Photo credit: HIKMICRO

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HIKMICRO , a leading inventor in thermal imaging technology, has announced the launch of two products featuring a 1280 thermal detector: the HABROK Pro HX60L(N) thermal and digital binocular and the STELLAR 3.0 SX60L 3.0 thermal scope. These devices offer hunters unmatched image clarity and detail, setting a new standard in the hunting optics market.

The new products were unveiled at HIKMICRO's "See the World in a X Way" event, where "X" represents the 1280 thermal resolution. The HABROK Pro is the market's first 1280 binocular, while the STELLAR 3.0 is the first 1280 LRF scope with built-in lens rangefinder technology.

HIKMICRO's CEO states, "Our 1280 products are the result of extensive research and development aimed at meeting the high demands of modern hunters. These devices provide clear, detailed images that perform well at high magnification and in challenging conditions, promoting safe and ethical hunting practices."

The HABROK Pro HX60L(N) combines a 1280x1024 thermal sensor with a 4K UHD digital camera, offering users a dual-mode viewing experience. The thermal sensor boasts an 18mK NETD (noise equivalent temperature difference), providing high sensitivity for detecting subtle temperature variations. Additional features include a detachable IR illuminator and a laser rangefinder with a 1000m range.

The STELLAR 3.0 SX60L 3.0 thermal scope integrates the 1280x1024 thermal sensor into a traditional riflescope design. It features a 60mm F1.0 lens, providing a detection range of up to 3100m. The scope's 2560x2560 resolution OLED display offers both round and square viewing options, enhancing the user experience.

Both devices incorporate HIKMICRO's latest image processing algorithms, including Image Pro 2.0, which optimizes detail and reduces noise. The STELLAR 3.0 also features the HIKMICRO Shutterless Image System (HSIS), eliminating image freezing associated with traditional shuttered thermal scopes.

HIKMICRO has focused on durability and usability, with both devices featuring high shock resistance up to 1000g/0.4ms. The STELLAR 3.0 offers up to 10 hours of continuous operation, while the HABROK Pro's battery life varies based on usage mode.

As the demand for high-resolution thermal devices grows, HIKMICRO is driven to lead the market with the new products. The company continues to invest in research and development and plans to introduce further advancements in thermal imaging technology in the coming years.

