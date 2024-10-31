CRISPR Technology Market Forecast Report 2024 - Market Forecast to Reach USD 7.5 Billion by 2029 with a 14.4% CAGR

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CRISPR Technology Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The CRISPR Technology Market was valued at USD 2024 in 2029, and is expected to reach USD 3.8 billion by 7.5 billion, rising at a CAGR of 14.4%.



This report on CRISPR technology provides market projections for 2029 and analyzes the market for CRISPR technology by application and end user. Applications covered include drug development, agriculture, diagnostics and others. End users include biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, academics and government research institutes, and contract research organizations.





The report includes:

32 data tables and 61 additional tables

An analysis of the global market for CRISPR (Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats) technology

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2021-2022, estimates for 2023, forecast for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Discussion of the market potential for CRISPR technology

Estimate of the market size and a revenue forecast for the global CRISPR technology market, and a corresponding market share analysis by application, end user, and region

Discussion of the major market dynamics, regulations, industry challenges, and macroeconomic factors that will affect the demand for CRISPR technology market over the next five years

A look at the recent breakthrough in CRISPR-Cas9 genome editing technology, and how it has propelled the rapid growth in genetic engineering and advanced pharmacological research

A comparative study on CRISPR with TALE and ZFN nuclease as a gene editing tool and discussion on its higher adaptability over other nucleases

Review of the patent filings and research publications for innovations in the CRISPR-Cas9 genome editing technology

A discussion on ESG challenges and ESG practices of the industry participants

A look at the proprietary technologies and strategic alliances of the companies best positioned in the CRISPR market

Analysis of the industry structure, competitive landscape, clinical trials, ongoing research activities, and the impact of COVID-19

Company profiles of the major players in the CRISPR Technology Market including Merck, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Beam Therapeutics, CRISPR Therapeutics and Danaher.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 122 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $7.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Genome Editing

CRISPR

Components of CRISPR

Mechanism of Action

CRISPR Gene Editing Workflow

Advantages and Disadvantages of CRISPR Technology

Pricing Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Regulatory Landscape, by Type Human Gene Drives Agriculture Animals

Regulatory Landscape, by Region

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Prevalence of Genetic Disorders Government and Private Funding

Market Restraints Alternative Technologies

Market Opportunities Increase in the Number of Applications

Market Challenges Complex and Evolving Regulatory Landscape High Cost of CRISPR-based Therapy



Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Emerging Technologies

In Vivo Delivery of CRISPR

Improved CAS Variants

Artificial Intelligence

Clinical Trials Analysis Clinical Trials Analysis, by Type of Study Clinical Trials Analysis, by Status Clinical Trials Analysis, by Phase

Patent Analysis Patents, by Year Patents, by Top Applicant Patents, by Top Owner Patents, by Jurisdiction

Intellectual Property Disputes and Patent Issues

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Breakdown, by Application Drug Development Agriculture Diagnostics Other Applications

Market Breakdown, by End User Biotech and Pharmaceutical Companies Academics and Government Research Institutes Contract Research Organizations

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Market Analysis

Strategic Analysis

Chapter 7 Sustainability in CRISPR Technology: An ESG Perspective

Sustainability in CRISPR Technology: An ESG Perspective

Key ESG Issues

CRISPR Technology ESG Performance Analysis

Concluding Remarks

Company Profiles

Agilent Technologies

Beam Therapeutics

Caribou Biosciences

Crispr Therapeutics

Danaher

Editas Medicine

Genscript

Intellia Therapeutics

Lonza

Merck

Thermo Fisher Scientific

