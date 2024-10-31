UK Consumer Trends During the Olympics & Paralympics 2024

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retail Occasions Series: UK Olympics & Paralympics 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Olympics & Paralympics 2024 report forms part of the Retail Occasions series, and offers a comprehensive insight into the consumer dynamics and spending habits of British consumers during the Olympics and Paralympics. The report analyses the market, the main trends, and consumer attitudes.
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the retail sector during the Olympics and Paralympics, offering insights into the consumer dynamics and spending habits of British consumers during the Olympics and Paralympics. This report aims to serve as a valuable resource for retail businesses, investors and other stakeholders interested in the effects of the Olympics and Paralympics on the UK retail landscape.
Report Scope
- Food & drink was the most popular category bought for the Olympics & Paralympics in 2024
- Tesco was the leading retailer among consumers shopping for the Olympics/Paralympics
- Over half of consumers started shopping for the Olympics/Paralympics just before the event.
Reasons to Buy
- Understand what key demographics were the most interested in watching/spending on the Olympics and the Paralympics
- Find out which retailers were the most popular among consumers shopping for the Olympics/Paralympics
- Discover how consumer buying dynamics varied across various sectors for both the Olympics and the Paralympics
Company Coverage:
- Aldi
- Amazon
- ASDA
- JD Sports
- Lidl
- Marks & Spencer
- Morrisons
- Primark
- Sainsbury's
- Tesco
Key Topics Covered:
- Consumer attitudes
- Category breakdown
List of Tables
- Average spend on food & drink, 2024
- Average spend on clothing & footwear, 2024
- Average spend on items for viewing the event at home, 2024
- Average spend on decorations, 2024
- Average spend on merchandise, 2024
List of Figures
- Olympic/Paralympic viewing penetration (by demographic & region), 2024
- Olympic/Paralympic viewing penetration breakdown (by demographic & region), 2024
- Overall shopper penetration, 2024
- Olympics shopper penetration, 2024
- Paralympic shopper penetration, 2024
- Financial spending, 2024
- Spend timing, 2024
- Olympic/Paralympic activities, 2024
- Top 10 retailer usage, 2024
- Retailer selection, 2024
- Olympic/Paralympic statements, 2024
- Food & drink penetration, 2024
- Clothing & footwear penetration, 2024
- Items for viewing the event at home penetration, 2024
- Decorations penetration, 2024
- Merchandise penetration, 2024
