GUERBET : Financial agenda for 2025

Villepinte, 31 October 2024: Guerbet (FR0000032526 GBT), a global specialist in contrast agents and solutions for medical imaging, is announcing its financial agenda for 2025.

Publications calendar 2024 ANNUAL REVENUE February 06, 2025, after trading 2024 ANNUAL RESULTS March 27, 2025, after trading 2025 1st QUARTER REVENUE April 24, 2025, after trading ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING May 23, 2025 2025 2nd QUARTER REVENUE July 24, 2025, after trading 2025 FIRST HALF RESULTS September 25, 2025, after trading 2025 3rd QUARTER REVENUE October 23, 2025, after trading

At Guerbet, we build lasting relationships so that we enable people to live better. That is our purpose. We are a leader in medical imaging worldwide, offering a comprehensive range of pharmaceutical products, medical devices, and digital and AI solutions for diagnostic and interventional imaging. A pioneer in contrast media for 95 years, with more than 2,600 employees worldwide, we continuously innovate and devote 10% of our sales to research and development in four centres in France, in United States and Israël. Guerbet (GBT) is listed on Euronext Paris (segment B – mid caps) and generated €786 million in revenue in 2023.









