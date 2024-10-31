Nokia Corporation

Managers’ transactions

31 October 2024 at 19:00 EET



Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions (Fisk)

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Fisk, Louise

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Nokia Corporation

LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 83257/4/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-10-31

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000681

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1208 Unit price: N/A

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1208 Volume weighted average price: N/A

Inquiries:

Nokia Communications

Phone: +358 10 448 4900

Email: press.services@nokia.com

Maria Vaismaa, Global Head of External Communications

Nokia

Investor Relations

Phone: +358 40 803 4080

Email: investor.relations@nokia.com