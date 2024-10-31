IoT Testing Services Global Market Forecast Report 2024 - CAGR of 22.6% Forecast, with Market Set to Reach USD 10.4 Billion by 2029

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IoT Testing Services Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The IoT Testing Services Market was valued at USD 3.2 billion in 2024 and expected to reach USD 10.4 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 22.6%.

Internet of Things (IoT) testing services are a collection of processes, tools, and methodologies used to test IoT systems and applications. IoT systems are made up of networked devices, sensors, software, and networks that share data. These systems are tested to ensure they operate accurately, safely, and effectively in real-world scenarios. IoT testing is critical for ensuring the dependability, safety, and seamless integration of IoT technology across industries.





Technological Advances and Applications



Automated testing tools and frameworks are crucial for managing large volumes of data and interactions in IoT environments. Integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in testing enables more intelligent testing processes that can adapt to evolving scenarios and data patterns. The emergence of edge computing, blockchain, and digital twin technologies in IoT testing enables more robust real-time testing capabilities.



Market Dynamics and Growth Factors



The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.6% during the forecast period, due to rising adoption of automated testing tools, growth of IoT testing-as-a-service (TaaS), and demand for 5G-driven testing. Growing demand for IoT security services, increased demand for IP testing of IoT devices, and government initiatives for smart cities will create opportunities for market growth in the forecast period. However, the industry faces challenges such as a lack of standards for interconnectivity and interoperability in IoT solutions.



Report Scope



This report provides an overview of the global IoT testing services market and examines market trends. It includes base year data from 2023 and projected data from 2024 to 2029. The report analyzes the global market revenue by three segments - service type, testing type, and end-user industry and by region - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

The report examines the trends and challenges driving the market and the companies operating in it. It analyzes patent activity and emerging technologies in the IoT testing services market. The report also examines the competition among major players and provides profiles of leading companies. It also looks at environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) developments.



The report includes:

An analysis of the global IoT (Internet of Things) testing services market

Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data for 2023, estimates for 2024, forecast for 2025 and 2028, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the size and revenue prospects of the global market, along with a market share analysis by service type, testing type, end-user industry, and region

Discussion of the major factors influencing the growth of this market, including opportunities and challenges, emerging technologies and future prospects

An overview of the emerging trends and technologies, and key patents related to IoT testing services

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with a focus on consumer attitudes, companies' ESG risk ratings and their ESG practices

Analysis of the competitive landscape, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Profiles of the market leaders in the IoT Testing Services Market including: Afour Technologies Apexon AT&T Einfochips Happiest Minds Impactqa Qatestlab Rapid7 Testfort Testingxperts



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 72 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $10.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Current and Future Market

Analysis of Macroeconomic Factors

Russia-Ukraine War Impact

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Adoption of Automated Testing Tools

IoT Testing-as-a-Service (TaaS)

Demand for 5G-Driven Testing

Market Challenges

Lack of Standards for Interconnectivity and Interoperability

Technological Complexity and Security Concerns

Market Opportunities

Demand for IoT Security Services

Increase in Demand for IP Testing of IoT Devices

Government Initiatives for Smart Cities

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Emerging Technologies and Trends

Edge Computing

Blockchain

Digital Twins

Patent Analysis

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Breakdown, by Service Type Professional Services Managed Services

Market Breakdown, by Testing Type Functional Testing Performance Testing Network Testing Compatibility Testing Security Testing Usability Testing

Market Breakdown, by End-User Industry IT and Telecom Retail and Logistics Manufacturing Energy and Utilities Healthcare Other End Users



Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Recent Developments

Chapter 7 Sustainability in IoT Testing Services Industry: An ESG Perspective

Current Status of ESG in the IoT Testing Services Market

ESG Practices in the IoT Testing Services Market

Company Profiles

Some of the major companies in the IoT Testing Services market, which are profiled in this report include:

Afour Technologies

Apexon

AT&T

Einfochips

Happiest Minds

Impactqa

Qatestlab

Rapid7

Testfort

Testingxperts

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4dt2nr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment