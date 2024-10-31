Farm Sensing Devices Industry Report 2024 - Growing Use of Farm Sensing Devices in Greenhouses Fuels Market Expansion - A US$2.1 Billion Market by 2030

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Farm Sensing Devices - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Farm Sensing Devices was estimated at US$961.6 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$2.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2023 to 2030.

With the global population projected to reach nearly 10 billion by 2050, there is increasing pressure on farmers to produce more food on less land while using fewer resources. Farm sensing technologies offer a solution by enabling precision agriculture practices that increase crop productivity without expanding land use. These devices provide farmers with actionable insights that allow for tailored interventions, reducing costs and improving overall farm profitability. As a result, the adoption of farm sensing devices is rapidly growing across various regions, particularly in countries with advanced agricultural sectors such as the United States, Brazil, and Australia, where large-scale farming operations benefit significantly from these innovations.





How Are Changing Agricultural Practices and Sustainability Goals Shaping the Farm Sensing Devices Market?



The increasing adoption of precision agriculture and sustainability initiatives is significantly shaping the global farm sensing devices market. Precision agriculture, which involves using data-driven techniques to optimize farming practices, relies heavily on the deployment of sensors and monitoring devices to gather detailed information about crops, soil, and environmental conditions. As more farmers shift toward precision farming to boost productivity, reduce input costs, and minimize environmental impact, the demand for farm sensing devices has surged. These devices enable farmers to make highly informed decisions about when to plant, water, fertilize, and harvest, improving crop yields and resource efficiency. Precision agriculture is particularly gaining traction in regions with advanced agricultural sectors, such as North America and Europe, where farmers are looking for innovative solutions to improve profitability while adhering to stricter environmental regulations.



Sustainability goals are also playing a pivotal role in driving the adoption of farm sensing devices. With agriculture accounting for a significant portion of global water use and greenhouse gas emissions, there is growing pressure on the industry to reduce its environmental footprint. Farm sensing devices offer a solution by enabling more sustainable farming practices, such as reducing water waste through optimized irrigation and minimizing the overuse of chemical fertilizers and pesticides. In particular, soil moisture sensors, which allow farmers to monitor water levels in real-time, are helping to conserve water in drought-prone regions by ensuring that crops receive the right amount of water at the right time. As climate change continues to threaten global food security, the ability to manage resources efficiently while maintaining productivity has become critical, further fueling demand for farm sensing devices.



In addition, global trends toward organic farming and regenerative agriculture are influencing the farm sensing devices market. Organic farming practices, which prioritize soil health, biodiversity, and the reduction of synthetic inputs, benefit from farm sensing devices that monitor soil conditions and help manage inputs in a way that aligns with organic standards. Similarly, regenerative agriculture, which focuses on restoring soil health and improving ecosystem resilience, relies on real-time data to manage crops and maintain healthy soil ecosystems. These agricultural practices are gaining popularity among consumers and policymakers, contributing to the growing demand for technologies that support more sustainable farming methods. As sustainability goals continue to shape agricultural practices worldwide, farm sensing devices are becoming essential tools for farmers seeking to meet these standards while maintaining productivity and profitability.



What Is Driving the Growth of the Global Farm Sensing Devices Market?



The growth of the global farm sensing devices market is being driven by several key factors, including the rising demand for food due to population growth, the increasing adoption of precision agriculture, and advancements in agricultural technology. One of the primary drivers is the need to increase food production to meet the demands of a rapidly growing global population, which is expected to reach nearly 10 billion by 2050. To achieve this, farmers are turning to technology to optimize yields and make better use of limited resources. Farm sensing devices provide the data necessary to monitor crops, manage soil health, and optimize input use, enabling farmers to produce more food on less land while minimizing environmental impact. As food security becomes a more pressing concern, especially in developing regions, the adoption of farm sensing devices is expected to increase significantly.



Another significant driver is the increasing integration of farm sensing devices with other agricultural technologies, such as autonomous machinery, drones, and IoT platforms. The rise of smart farming solutions, where data from sensors is used to control everything from irrigation systems to planting and harvesting machinery, is revolutionizing agriculture by making farming more efficient, precise, and data-driven. These integrated systems allow for the seamless collection and analysis of data, which helps farmers make informed decisions in real-time, improving overall farm performance. The growing adoption of these smart farming technologies is creating a strong demand for farm sensing devices, which are at the core of data collection and analysis in precision agriculture systems.



Additionally, government initiatives and policies promoting sustainable farming practices are driving the growth of the farm sensing devices market. Governments in various countries are offering subsidies, grants, and incentives to encourage the adoption of precision agriculture technologies, including sensing devices, as part of broader efforts to reduce environmental impacts and enhance food security. These programs are particularly prevalent in regions like North America and Europe, where there is strong governmental support for technologies that improve agricultural sustainability. Moreover, as environmental regulations become stricter, farmers are increasingly seeking technologies that help them comply with regulations while maintaining high levels of productivity. This has led to a surge in the adoption of farm sensing devices as farmers look to enhance their environmental stewardship while improving operational efficiency.



Lastly, the rising awareness of the benefits of precision agriculture among small- and medium-scale farmers is contributing to the growth of the market. In the past, farm sensing devices were primarily adopted by large agricultural operations with the capital to invest in advanced technologies. However, the cost of these devices has decreased significantly in recent years, making them more accessible to smaller farms. As a result, more farmers around the world are now able to leverage the benefits of farm sensing technologies to optimize crop production, reduce costs, and improve sustainability. The growing awareness of these benefits is driving adoption across various farm sizes and types, from smallholder farms in developing regions to large commercial farms in industrialized countries.



The combination of population-driven food demand, technological advancements in smart farming, governmental support for sustainable agriculture, and increasing accessibility of sensing technologies is fueling the rapid growth of the global farm sensing devices market. As farmers continue to seek solutions that enhance productivity, resource efficiency, and sustainability, the market for farm sensing devices is expected to expand, transforming agriculture into a more data-driven and environmentally conscious industry.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Soil Management Application segment, which is expected to reach US$970.6 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 12.5%. The Water Management Application segment is also set to grow at 11.2% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, which was estimated at $262.0 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 15.7% CAGR to reach $448.3 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Farm Sensing Devices Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players in the Farm Sensing Devices market such as Acclima, Acuity Laser, Campbell Scientific, CropX, Delta-T Devices and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 42 companies featured in this Farm Sensing Devices market report include:

Acclima

Acuity Laser

Campbell Scientific

CropX, Inc.

Delta-T Devices

ENVIRA SOSTENIBLE

Hunan Rika Electronic Tech Co.

Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas

METER Group

PTx Trimble

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 183 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $961.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2100 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

World Market Trajectories

Farm Sensing Devices - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Adoption of Precision Agriculture Propels Growth in Farm Sensing Devices Market

Technological Innovations in IoT and Smart Farming Strengthen Business Case for Farm Sensing Devices

Case Overview: Increasing Focus on Enhancing Crop Yields Bodes Well for Farm Sensing Devices Market

Growing Demand for Real-Time Soil Monitoring Expands Addressable Market for Sensing Devices

Focus on Water Conservation and Irrigation Efficiency Drives Adoption of Farm Sensing Technologies

Increasing Use of Drones and Aerial Imaging in Agriculture Expands Opportunities for Sensing Devices

Case Overview: Growing Use of Farm Sensing Devices in Greenhouses Fuels Market Expansion

Increasing Demand for Livestock Monitoring Solutions Expands Addressable Market for Farm Sensing Devices

Increasing Use of Farm Sensing Devices in Crop Disease Detection and Pest Control Expands Market Scope

Case Overview: Growth in Agricultural Robotics and Automation Bodes Well for Farm Sensing Devices Market

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Acclima

Acuity Laser

Campbell Scientific

CropX, Inc.

Delta-T Devices

ENVIRA SOSTENIBLE

Hunan Rika Electronic Tech Co.

Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas

METER Group

PTx Trimble



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ccj04q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment