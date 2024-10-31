Power Factors Named Energy Management System Leader by Guidehouse Insights

San Francisco, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Factors , the leading renewable energy management suite (REMS) provider, has been recognized as one of the top three energy management system (EMS) vendors in the utility-scale energy storage industry by Guidehouse Insights in its latest Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard: Energy Storage Software report. The report identifies Power Factors as the only vendor-agnostic EMS provider among the market leaders, standing out for its extensive global reach and expansive product portfolio of hardware and open software solutions.

Guidehouse Insights’ recognition highlights Power Factors' ability to deliver sophisticated, vendor-agnostic EMS software solutions that go beyond what vertical system integrators typically offer. Power Factors is “succeeding within a highly competitive and constantly evolving market,” said Michael Kelly, associate director with Guidehouse Insights. Kelly also noted that “the combination of enhanced control platforms and complementary analytics enables asset owners to achieve greater bankability, reliability, and performance from their front-of-the-meter storage assets.”

The report emphasized how Power Factors’ acquisition-led approach has contributed to its success, noting that Inaccess, which it acquired in 2022, “has historically been an industry leader and contributes to Power Factor’s broadening portfolio and value proposition.” Power Factors also was acknowledged for its expansive geographic reach, which includes more than 300 GW of wind, solar, and battery storage assets across 70 countries, with 15 GW of contracted and installed energy storage capacity across multiple sites.

“We’re proud to be recognized as the only vendor-agnostic leader in energy management systems,” said Julieann Esper Rainville, CEO at Power Factors. “Our interoperable EMS applications help renewable asset owners and system integrators reduce costs, streamline operations, and future-proof their investments, while our commitment to flexibility ensures seamless integration with existing systems and hardware.”

“Vendor-agnostic, interoperable EMSs featuring standardized interfaces and low-cost integrations are key features of future-proofed solutions,” according to the report. Power Factors’ ability to integrate with diverse hardware systems makes it a top choice for organizations looking to reduce the complexities and costs associated with third-party integrations.

While vertical system integrators represent rising competition, currently "third-party EMS providers can offer more sophisticated software solutions than system integrators." Power Factors exemplifies this approach with its integrated, vendor-agnostic Unity renewable energy management suite (REMS) , which brings together trusted hardware and software solutions for monitoring and control, asset performance, operations and maintenance (O&M), and commercial asset management into a unified platform.

As investment in utility-scale solar and storage continues to grow, Power Factors remains dedicated to delivering robust, future-proofed energy management software that streamlines renewable energy deployment and operations globally. Guidehouse Insights’ recognition of Power Factors as a top EMS provider further cements Power Factors' leadership in driving the energy transition forward. With its Unity suite, Power Factors empowers renewable energy stakeholders to maximize performance, reduce costs, and simplify integration across a diverse range of systems.

Learn more about how Power Factors supports BESS and hybrid plants: https://www.powerfactors.com/energy-storage-software-contact-us .

About Power Factors

Power Factors is a software and solutions provider leading the next generation of clean energy with Unity, one of the most extensive and widely deployed renewable energy management suites (REMS) in the market. With over 300 GW of wind, solar, and energy storage assets managed worldwide across more than 600 customers and 18,000 sites, Power Factors manages 25% of the world’s renewable energy data.*



Power Factors’ Unity REMS supports the entire energy value chain, from monitoring and controls to analytics. The company’s suite of open, data-driven applications empowers renewable energy stakeholders to collaborate, automate critical workflows, and make more informed decisions to maximize asset returns. Energy stakeholders receive end-to-end support, including solutions for SCADA & PPC, centralized monitoring, performance management, commercial asset management, and field service management.



With deep domain expertise, AI-powered insights are delivered at scale so businesses can optimize assets, unlock growth, and make smarter decisions as the world rapidly transitions to clean energy. Power Factors fights climate change with code.

Learn more at powerfactors.com .

* Outside China and India